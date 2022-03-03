Top 10 Composting Kits Available in India & Tips to Choose the Right One for Your Home

Converting kitchen waste into organic manure that aids with splendid produce is a rather simple process but also requires a bit of know-how. To those gardeners who are just starting or those who require a bit of a push, ready compost kits are available online that take less than 30 minutes every day to use.

Here’s a list of some Indian composting kits and products which promise to better your gardening experience:

1. Organic Composter

This kit contains an organic composter of 25-litre capacity and a bag of microbes. The kit is ideal for a family of three members. It can convert 70 per cent of the total kitchen waste into manure. A total of one-litre waste can be digested in a day. The microbes aid easy conversion of waste within 25-30 days after the bin is full. This generates around 5-8 kg of manure.

2. Portable Twin Drum Composter

This composter by MYSA solves the problem of moving the compost pit around. The twin drums help with greater storage. Additionally, the UV resistant and thermo-control polyethene drums occupy less space. Kitchen waste can be added with the required quantities of dry leaves or cocopeat and any items with the presence of citric acid. It takes two to four weeks for the compost to be ready for use.

3. Home Terracotta Composter

The product is ideal for those who don’t compromise on sustainability. The kit contains one terracotta container with a lid, a compost maker, microbes, a metal rake and nitrile gloves. No mixing is required due to the use of the compost maker. The process can store up to 1.5 kg of waste, which gets converted into compost within 30 days. The kit is more than enough for a five-member household.

4. Bucket Indoor Composter

This kit consists of a bucket with a capacity of 30 litres, a compost maker and a detailed instruction manual for successful composting. The bucket is made of food-grade plastic with a stylish design. A drainer is placed below the bucket so that extra wastewater remains in the lower part which can be drained out through the tap attached to its bottom. Towards the end of composting, this water too can be used as a fertiliser.

5. Indoor Compost Bin Kit

This is a three-tier composter by the Daily Dump that comes with compost maker powder, gloves and an instruction manual. It can store up to 500 gm of kitchen waste per day. Compost will be ready in 45 days after storage. The benefit of using a tier composter is that, after one cycle, the compost will be available throughout the year. We don’t need to wait for another 45 days for it to get ready as the compost from the other tier can be used.

6. Home Composter Set

This 35-litre composter set of two bins can convert the kitchen waste of a five-member or more household easily. It also contains a pair of reusable gloves and a stirrer to make the process less messy. In addition to these, an odour removal liquid is included which scientifically reduces the foul smell and fastens the composting process. To improve the quality of the compost, an activator is provided which is to be added once the compost is ready.

7. Compost Bin

The kit by GreenTech Life includes three bins with a 20-litre capacity, three drainers, a pair of rubber gloves, three stands, 3 kg microbes, three taps, camphor tablets and four curing bags. Instructions for installing the setup are mentioned in the package. It is ideal for a three to a six-member household. The compost will be ready within 30-45 days.

8. Organic Waste Composting Bin

This is a basic bin attached with a drainer and tap which can store up to 30 litres of fertiliser. It is made of polypropylene material and a block of cocopeat is also available with the set. Around 90 per cent of the bin can be filled with kitchen waste and the compost will be ready within 30 days after being filled. Use additional manure for faster results.

9. Home Composter

The set comes with two 35-litre bins with stands and other accessories. An accelerator made of sawdust and microbes with a quantity of 2 kg is also available with the pack. Made of good quality plastic, the product is perfect for a 3-6 member family.

10.Indoor Composter Starter Kit

This trial kit contains a compost bin, a compost maker and a detailed instruction manual. A drainer and tap are also provided in addition. The 14-litre bin can be used on a trial basis in a small household with two or three members. The compost will be ready within four to six weeks.

How to choose the right product?

There are a large number of products available both online and offline that help with composting. Here are some tips from composting experts Shreepad Hardas and Vani Murthy to pick the best one among them:

1. Intention of composting

Composting can be done just to get effectively rid of the kitchen waste or to nurture the plants at home. If the former is your intention, go for small scale composting that requires less investment. Otherwise, spend more time and money on the process so that you get a good yield from the garden.

2. Available space

Remember to factor in space while composting. Choose a smaller composter with less capacity in case of congested spaces for gardening.

3. Available resources

If you are living in a space where plenty of dry leaves are available, there is no need to purchase extra cocopeat as they serve the same purpose. Unused plastic bins in the house can be equipped for composting by making small changes. Similarly, think of employing available resources before purchasing alternatives.

4. Quantity of waste

Based on the number of members in the household, try to get an idea of how much quantity of kitchen waste is generated per day. If the waste collected is 500 gm or lesser, go for a small composter and vice versa.

(Edited by Yoshita Rao)