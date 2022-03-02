Homemaker Starts Skin & Haircare Biz with Daughters, Earns Rs 4.5 Lakh/Month Via Insta

Ritu Bhansali, who has been a homemaker for the past 28 years, never thought that she would become an entrepreneur at the age of 49. But today, with her daughters, Diva and Diya, by her side, she sells natural, chemical-free skin and hair care products under her brand — ‘Everything Mom Made’ through Instagram.

Jaipur-based Ritu established her first business venture in August 2020.

A business that started with an initial investment of just Rs 21,000, now clocks revenue of about Rs 4.5 lakh per month.

In conversation with The Better India, Ritu says that it was her daughters who motivated her to take up her home-based venture to a wider arena. “I have been making a lot of homemade remedies for skin and hair care and everyone including my relatives and friends used to love them. I used to get compliments since the remedies were very effective. Everyone used to ask me why I am not turning it into a business,” she says, admitting that her daughters pushed her to start Everything Mom Made.

It was only when the pandemic hit that she decided to give it a go.

On insisting her mother take up the business, Diva says that it wasn’t just about making her mom an entrepreneur. “Just as my mom inherited her love for home remedies from her mother, I have also inherited the same from my mom. So, I have only used natural homemade remedies for my skin and hair and never used anything that contains [harmful] chemicals. My friends used to ask me what I use and I told them that it’s all made by mom. That’s when my friends started asking for the products,” explains the 26-year-old.

Diva, who has also stayed away from home for studies and her job, says, “I have stayed away from home for over 9 years, so I knew how difficult it is to find certain natural raw materials for skin or hair care. That’s how I realised that there are a lot of people like me who want to use such natural products but don’t have the means to use them.”

But it wasn’t easy to convince their mother, says Diva who works as a freelance PR professional in Delhi. “We already had an Instagram page created in 2019 named ‘Everything Home Made’ where we used to create content related to food and shared tips. We changed the name of the page to ‘Everything Mom Made’ and created a few product catalogues. Then after taking a few orders we told our mom that now you have to fulfil these orders. That’s how it started,” she says, admitting that her mother needed that initial push to get into the business.

Even though it felt like a challenge, in the beginning, Ritu says she eventually started loving what she was doing. “All credits to my daughters. After post-graduation, I gave priority to my family and never thought of pursuing a career. But now, at this age, I am financially independent and I realise that if you have any talent, it is important to put it to good use,” she says.

“Everything Mom Made was not just about making our mom an entrepreneur,” adds Diva, who takes care of the marketing, finance and operations of the brand.

The brand that currently sells products through its Instagram handle has around 20,000 followers. “We weren’t sure how successful it was going to be. But eventually, we started receiving such good responses and the customers have been very kind. Now we sell products worth around Rs 4.5 lakh per month,” says Diya, who handles sales and social media for the brand.

From face cleansers, toners and scrubs to hair oils, the homemade commerce venture now offers around 175 products for skin, hair and body care for a price range of Rs 99 to Rs 1500. “Among them, aloe vera gel, face masks, and hair oil are few of the fastest-selling products,” says Diva.

Talking about their plans, Diva says that they are working on setting up their website. “We are also looking for a packaging revamp. Even though we use glass bottles, packaging glass bottles still requires plastics. So, we want to make it a little bit more sustainable by introducing sustainable packaging,” she concludes.

Edited by Yoshita Rao