Apply For IIT-Madras’ Premier Banker Upskilling Course To Boost Financial Literacy

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras’ Digital Skills Academy in collaboration with InFact Pro has introduced an upskilling programme called ‘Premier Banker’ with an objective to provide knowledge in financial literacy.

“It is very important to offer courses in skilling and upskilling in a timely manner and also focus on current markets and their requirements. With our nation aiming to move fast towards a 5 trillion dollar economy, it is important such programs are offered soon with the help of premier faculty in finance and banking sector training companies like what our academy has proposed,” said professor K Mangala Sunder, head of Digital Skills Academy, IIT Madras.

Any bachelor’s degree holders or undergraduate students in the second or third year of their graduation can apply for the course.

Things to know:

The course is on banking and finance with a special focus on digital banking, mutual funds, banking financial toolkit, intensive training for analysis and forecasting of financial health.

A certificate from the Centre for Continuing Education, IIT Madras will be received after the completion of the course.

Candidates with a bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognised university and second/final year students of the same can apply for the course.

It is a 12 months course of which the first six months contain 250 hours of modules with hundreds of questions and assignments to equip students for a career in banking and financial services.

Students will be directed to work in a banking environment for the last six months of the course, after the successful completion of Level-1.

It also helps students to effectively deal with banking-related matters even if they are not interested in a career in the field.

The course fee is Rs 59,000, including tax.

For more details, visit the official website of IIT-M or Infact Pro.

How to apply?

Visit the official website of Infact Pro.

From the ‘courses’ menu on the homepage, select IIT Certification.

Select ‘Programme In Premier Banker’ and enrol.

Go through the details thoroughly.

Fill in all the necessary details and complete registration.

In case of queries, write to info@infactpro.com.

