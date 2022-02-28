Search Hindi Gujarati Malayalam
Search Icon
Nav Arrow
Information|Viral
IFS

Should Women Opt For IFS? Officer’s Inspiring Twitter Thread Reveals What It’s Like

Swetha Boddu, an Indian Forest Service (IFS) Officer from the 2018 batch, lists eight reasons why women should join this service.

Advertisement

Swetha Boddu is an Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer from the 2018 batch. A graduate of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur, she belongs to the Maharashtra cadre.

In a recent Twitter post, Swetha made a compelling argument encouraging more women to opt for IFS.

From tackling the rapids in the Ganges to appreciating nature by paragliding in Bir Billing, Swetha says that being a part of the IFS offers rather important life lessons.

Advertisement

“As I complete my probation this week, here’s a recap on how comprehensive #IFS training is, especially for those who ask me if #women can opt for IFS,” she wrote in an engaging Twitter thread that garnered over 2,200 likes and 180 retweets in 2020.

 

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

IFS Swetha

‘Learning by Seeing’

Advertisement
Advertisement
Ad Banner
Advertisement

 

 
Russia-Ukraine War: Langar on Train Feeds Stranded Students Headed to Polish Border
Couple Quits City-Life, Helps 10000 Rural Women Understand Sexual & Reproductive Rights

 

IFS Swetha

 

To access the Twitter thread, click here.

(Edited by Yoshita Rao)

Advertisement