Should Women Opt For IFS? Officer’s Inspiring Twitter Thread Reveals What It’s Like

Swetha Boddu is an Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer from the 2018 batch. A graduate of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur, she belongs to the Maharashtra cadre.

In a recent Twitter post, Swetha made a compelling argument encouraging more women to opt for IFS.

From tackling the rapids in the Ganges to appreciating nature by paragliding in Bir Billing, Swetha says that being a part of the IFS offers rather important life lessons.

“As I complete my probation this week, here’s a recap on how comprehensive #IFS training is, especially for those who ask me if #women can opt for IFS,” she wrote in an engaging Twitter thread that garnered over 2,200 likes and 180 retweets in 2020.

‘Learning by Seeing’

(Edited by Yoshita Rao)