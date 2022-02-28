Artist PK Mahanandia Cycled Over 6000 KM From India to Sweden — All for Love

Life has always been tough for Odisha native Pradyumna Kumar, better known as PK. But he never let anything take him away from his love for art that fuelled his survival.

A stupendous artist by passion and profession, PK even found his partner through art. He fell in love with a Swedish lady named Charlotte Von Schedvin who travelled to India in 1975 just to get her portrait done by this flawless artist.

Born into a tribal family in the jungles of Odisha, PK got married to Charlotte according to the tribal traditions. But she went back to her home country soon to complete her studies.

The young couple communicated through letters for a year before PK decided to travel to Sweden.

Even though he was a celebrated artist, PK couldn’t manage to arrange enough money for the flight ticket. By selling everything he owned, he started his journey to Sweden on a second-hand bicycle covering Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iran, Turkey and Europe.

He managed to find food, shelter and money by drawing portraits. The adventurous journey concluded in the official marriage of the couple in Sweden.

Today, PK is the art and culture advisor of the Swedish government. The couple, who now live with their two kids, continue their love story in a foreign land.

Watch the heartwarming love tale of the artist and his muse here: