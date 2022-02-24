HRRL Recruitment 2022: Apply for 46 New Vacancies, Salary Up To Rs 240000

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited Rajasthan Refinery Ltd (HRRL) has invited applications from engineering graduates, human resource personnel and even law officers for their 46 new vacancies for Grade E5 and Grade E6 posts — manager/senior manager.

Things to know:

Full-time engineering graduates with a minimum of 60% marks under mechanical, civil, electrical, fire and safety and instrumentation engineering can apply.

Full-time post-graduates with a degree in specialisation in HR/Personnel Management/Industrial Relations/Psychology or MBA with specialisation in HR/Personnel Management with a minimum of 60% marks can apply.

Qualified Chartered Accountants from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) with 50% marks can apply.

Candidates with 3 years full-time course in law after graduation or 5 years course in law after Class 12 can apply.

Work experience for Grade E5: Candidates with a minimum of 12 years of post-qualification relevant work experience in a supervisory role or executive category in Project Execution/ Project Management in Petroleum/Refining/ Petrochemical/ Chemical/ Fertilizer sectors.

Work Experience For Grade E6: Candidates with a minimum of 15 years of post-qualification relevant work experience in Supervisory role//Executive category in Project Execution/ Project Management in Petroleum/Refining/ Petrochemical/ Chemical/ Fertilizer sectors.

Selected candidates will be eligible for a salary of up to Rs 2,40,000 based on the grade for which they are selected.

How to apply?

Candidates can apply for the vacancies through the HRRL website.

There is no application fee for any vacancy.

Click on the ‘apply’ option next to the right category.

Fill out the required details.

Upload all the documents that are required and mandatory.

For more details, check the official notification.

Important dates:

Commencement of online application form: 24 February 2022

Last date of filling out the submitting application form: 15 March 2022

In case of any queries, applicants may write to career@hrrl.in