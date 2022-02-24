“She’s a Warrior”: Son on His Mom Finding Love at 52 After Fighting Cancer & Depression

Jimeet Gandhi, a chartered financial analyst from Dubai, shared an inspiring story about his mother, Kamini Gandhi, on social media that took the internet by storm. After enduring multiple setbacks in her life, she fought back tooth and nail to emerge triumphantly.

In 2013, when she was just 44 years old, she lost her husband. With the support of her kids, she dealt with the grief. Six years later, she was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer. In between treatment, she also got infected by the delta variant of the SARS-CoV 2 virus.

Kamini was also battling mental health issues and was on medication. But this warrior suffered in silence. “She underwent multiple chemo sessions and after two years came roaring back,” writes Jimeet.

Today, at the age of 52 she found love and got married in the presence of her kids and their families.

Her story of being a single mother, dealing with mental health issues while undergoing treatment for cancer has inspired hundreds who have shared the post.

Jimeet shares his happiness and love for his mother in the heartfelt post that has got over 100,000 engagements on LinkedIn and Twitter. “To all people of my generation back in India, if you have a single parent, please support their decision to find companionship,” he writes.

The comment section is filled with appreciation and similar stories. “Mr Gandhi, such positivity while reading about your beautiful warrior mother. How she lived her life of strength, chose love when she found it again and [I was] even more proud to read of your support of her. We children often forget that our parents always chose us before themselves and they have the right to be happy. We have to be their biggest cheerleaders in everything they do. Your post is an inspiration for children with single parents in this country. Congratulations to the newlyweds,” writes a user.

Another single mother posted a comment, “Being a single parent is the toughest job. More than that, somewhere you always seek true companionship. To find a true partner is a part of luck. I am really really happy for your mother. My best wishes are with her (sic).”

(Edited by Yoshita Rao)