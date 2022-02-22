Start Your Home Vegetable Garden Today with These 10 Must-have Tools & Kits

Gardening is a great hobby as well as a stress buster. Growing plants at home is a satisfying feeling and there are plenty of products available online to help beginners do more than twiddle their green thumbs.

From seeds to tools, here’s what you need to get you started for gardening your green oasis.

1. Garden Harvest Chopper:

This product makes harvesting vegetables and fruits easier. It is a thumb and forefinger glove which comes with a blade that can efficiently cut the produce. The soft silicone cover is comfortable to wear and the blade attached to the thumb cover is durable and rust-proof. It also reduces the chances of one getting hurt.

Buy the product here.

2. DIY gardening vegetable seeds kit:

Many vegetables can be easily grown in a garden by beginners. This combo consists of four such seeds – brinjal, chilli, tomato and okra. The kit also contains a biodegradable pot, coco coins as a growth medium, organic micronutrients and a marker stick. Planting instructions are provided to make the process easier.

Buy the product here.

3. Garden tools:

To begin gardening at home, some basic tools are to be used. This set of tools is suitable even for heavy-duty gardening. It includes cultivator, garden trowel, hand weeder, pruning shear, storage organiser, scoop, transplant and gloves for men and women. The tools are made of alloy steel, which is durable. Usage of these tools leads to a reduction in hand and arm fatigue. It comes in a tote bag.

Buy the product here.

4. Gardening kit for kids:

It is always better to start early. Gift this gardening kit to kids which contains herb/ vegetable seeds, grow bag, soil mix and tools. The package is completely reusable and eco-friendly. Three premium seed packets (cucumber, chilli, tomato, coriander, lemongrass or basil), two eco-friendly grow bags, germination tray, trowel, manure cake, butterfly plant marker and instruction manual are present in it.

Buy the product here.

5. Leafy vegetable seeds:

Out of all vegetables, leafy ones are highly nutritional and growing them organically at home is a perfect way to increase their intake. This combo contains seeds of four leafy vegetables – coriander, fenugreek, red and regular spinach. There are around 500 seeds each which can be easily grown on a terrace or balcony. Follow the instructions on the package to get a good yield.

Buy the product here.

Advertisement

6. Organic grow bags:

It is important to use sustainable products to replace plastic. These fibre-growbags are lightweight and come with built-in handles making them easy to move to different locations. They can be used to grow any plants and can be washed and reused. It also promotes aeration, air pruning and regulates temperature naturally during summer. A total of five bags are available in one set.

Advertisement

Buy the product here.

7. Cow manure:

Dried cow manure is an excellent organic fertiliser for any produce. It contains microbial bio-stimulants to enhance disease resistance and establish beneficial microflora. It enriches the soil and makes it perfect to grow vegetables, fruits and herbs. It can be added to the potting mixture and during certain intervals of gardening.

Buy the product here.

8. Cocopeat block:

Soil, cocopeat and cow dung in an equal ratio are the ingredients of a standard potting mix. Cocopeat helps in locking in moisture which makes watering easier. Before adding it to the mix, make sure to soak the block in a bucket of water. Drain the water and add it to the mixture to get good yields.

Buy the product here.

9. Garden tool kit:

These high capacity tools can be used by those who grow plants on land. Three tools are ideal for a variety of tasks, including digging, transplanting, pruning, loosening soil, aerating, planting, weeding and more. Using them is also a great exercise. The products are designed in a way that reduces hand fatigue and provides more grip.

Buy the product here.

10. Watering can:

Watering plants is the most significant step in gardening. For small plants like vegetables, excessive watering is not needed. This watering can is perfect for sprinkling the right amount of water over the plants. It has a capacity of five litres and can water up to five plants at once. It can be used for both indoor and outdoor plants.

Buy the product here.

Edited by Yoshita Rao