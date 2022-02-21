Apply For 100 HPCL Apprentice Vacancies With Stipend Of Rs 25,000

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) is accepting invitations from engineering graduates for 100 vacant apprentice positions at its Mumbai refinery. The openings are for fresh graduates without prior work experience.

Things to know:

Full-time engineering graduates under instrumentation, chemical, computer science, civil, mechanical, electrical and electronics engineering can apply.

Candidates who are engaged in any previous or ongoing apprenticeships with any other organisations are ineligible to apply.

Candidates should be between the ages of 18 and 25 as of 19 February 2022.

Candidates should be citizens of India.

Applicants must be registered and approved on the National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS) web portal.

They must be recognised by the Board of Apprenticeship Training (BOAT).

Candidates who passed out before 1 March 2020 are not eligible to apply.

Candidates with work experience of one year or more are ineligible to apply.

Selection will be based on academic results and interview scores.

A monthly stipend of Rs 25,000 will be paid.

Candidates are advised to go through the official notification before applying.

How to apply:

Register on the NATS portal by completing the application form.

A unique enrolment number will be provided.

After registering, log in to the NATS portal.

Select the ‘establishment request’ option and go to ‘find establishment’.

Type ‘Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (Mumbai Refinery) as the ‘establishment name’.

Click the ‘apply’ option appearing next and add the necessary details and documents.

Apprentices will be placed for training in the Mumbai refinery.

For more details, check the official notification.

Important dates:

Commencement date of online applications – 19 February 2022.

Closing date of online applications – 28 February 2022.

In case of queries, write to: apprentice_mr@mail.hpcl.co.in.