Nutritionist’s Tweak to Traditional Buttermilk Reduces Weight & Cholesterol

During my school days, I still recall my friends gathering around my lunchbox just to sip some fresh buttermilk that was prepared by my achamma (grandmother). Even today, it’s rare to find our family’s dining table without this beverage.

Buttermilk or chhaas is one of the most refreshing drinks popular in India. A natural coolant for the body, it also prevents dehydration. It is a rich source of protein and calcium.

It is loaded with vitamins, which helps boost our energy and immunity.

Be it a sweet lassi or sprinkled on a salty salad, there are multiple ways to turn buttermilk into a more healthy and delicious beverage.

Munmun Ganeriwal, an award-winning nutritionist and celebrated lifestyle consultant based in Mumbai, has come up with her own healthy twist for this energising drink. She claims it reduces cholesterol and weight problems.

Firstly, to prepare the perfect buttermilk, take some curd and add an equal amount of water to it. Mix them, take a cup of milk and add one tablespoon of vinegar or lime juice to it. Let the blend sit for around five minutes.

And here’s Munmun’s recipe that she shared on her social media profiles:

To the buttermilk prepared using the above method, add one teaspoon of powdered fenugreek, cumin and flax seeds.

The three ingredients are to be taken in equal quantities for grinding.

Mix well and have it during or post-lunch for excellent digestion.

Benefits of buttermilk:

1. Healthy bones and teeth

“There is 116 gm of calcium in 100 ml buttermilk which is essential for bone health. Degenerative bone diseases like osteoporosis can be prevented by the right amount of calcium in the body. It is also necessary for clotting of blood, contraction of muscles and beating of our heart,” reports Pharm Easy.

2. Reduce acidity

A cup of buttermilk is ideal after a heavy meal which improves digestion and thus reduces the chance of acidity. It is due to the presence of lactic acid in the beverage.

3. Better skin

Buttermilk helps in removing toxins from the body which also benefits the skin. The presence of probiotics and lactic acid do the job. The drink can also be used on the skin to remove tan and acne.

4. Reduce blood pressure

Buttermilk is ideal for patients with hypertension and heart diseases. According to Pharm Easy, it also has potassium, which reduces blood pressure.

5. Energy booster

One glass of sweet or salty buttermilk can boost our energy, says an article by Pharm Easy. Ideal for hot, sunny days, it is a great source of hydration. Vitamin B, which is important for the energy production system of the body, is also present in the drink.

