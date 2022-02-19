ISRO Offers Free 10-Day Online Course on Remote Sensing, With Certificate

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is inviting applications from students and professionals for a free online course on remote sensing techniques for geological studies.

Things to know:

· This course is called Hyperspectral and Microwave Remote Sensing Techniques for Geological Studies.

· The course is being offered through the Indian Institute of Remote Sensing (IIRS) portal.

· The course will be conducted from 7 March to 17 March 2022.

· Upon completion of the course, if the participant fulfils the attendance requirement, they will be awarded a certificate.

· Do note: The participants who attend the course sessions via the IIRS YouTube channel should mark their attendance through the offline session which will be made available after 24 hours.

· At the end of this course participants would be able to process and analyse spaceborne/ airborne Hyperspectral and Microwave remote sensing data for geological applications.

· Participants applying for the course should be a postgraduate or final year postgraduate student of Geosciences.

· Participants must have a basic knowledge of ‘Remote Sensing and GIS’.

· There are limited number of seats. Registration will be done on a first-come, first-serve basis.

·There is no fee being charged to attend this course.

·All the course study materials like lecture slides, video-recorded lectures, open-source software and handouts of demonstrations, etc. will be made available online.

·Video lectures will also be uploaded to an e-class.

What Will You Learn:

· Principles of Hyperspectral and Microwave Remote Sensing, Data analysis and applications

· Hyperspectral Processing techniques: Data reduction, end members selection, Mapping methods; SAR Data Processing: INSAR, DInSAR, PolSAR.

· Spectroscopy of major rocks and mineral (terrestrial and planetary)

· DInSAR for Land Surface Deformation studies: Earthquake, Landslide, Land subsidence and Glacier Dynamics studies.

How to register?

Those keen on registering for the course can log in here.

To register you will have to enter your details and educational qualifications.

Once all details have been entered, click on the preview button to go through the form.

Once done, click on the submit button.

For any query you might have, you can reach out to Mr Janardan Vishwakarma or Mr Ashok Ghildiyal on 0135-2524130 or email them at dlp@iirs.gov.in.

