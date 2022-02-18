You Can Now ‘Switch’ Any Bicycle With E-Bikes That Have a Battery Range of 70 km

On 7 January 2022, GoZero Mobility, a venture which designs its electric bikes in Great Britain but manufactures them in India, unveiled its unique ‘Switch’ campaign. The standout feature of this campaign is that it allows customers to bring their conventional bicycles of any brand priced between Rs 7,000 and Rs 25,000 and exchange them for a new GoZero e-bike. (Image above: On the left is a boy riding a conventional bicycle, and on the right is a GoZero E-Bike)

“You can switch any conventional bicycle and exchange it for the top three models of GoZero e-bikes — Mile X, Skellig X and Skelling ProX. There are certain parameters with regards to the bicycle you can exchange. We take into consideration two different sizes — 26-inch (designed for people who are between a height of 5 feet to the smaller end of 6 feet) and 27.5 inch-wheels,” says Sumit Ranjan, Co-Founder of GoZero Mobility, speaking to The Better India.

Priced at Rs 34,999, the Mile X has a battery range of 45 on a single charge (pedal-assist mode), achieves a top speed of 25 kmph and takes 3 hours to fully charge. Powered by a 250W BLDC hub motor, it comes with an LCD that shows your current speed, distance travelled in the last trip, battery charge level and operates your headlights.

If the battery or motor is not working or if there is anything wrong with the controller, the rider receives an error code on the LCD that specifies what the exact problem is with the e-bike. All their e-bikes, including the Mile X, come with modular components and detachable batteries that customers can charge at the home, office, etc.

The Skellig X, meanwhile, comes with a battery range of 45 km on a single charge but comes with a more sophisticated frame made of high composite steel and a bigger LCD.

Priced at Rs 45,999, the Pro X offers a battery range of 70 km on a single charge and 5-level pedal assist. It boasts of a 400 Wh lithium battery pack (2000 charge cycles), which takes about 3 hours to charge from 0 to 90%. The dash is highlighted by GoZero Drive Control Version 4.0 LCD and there’s also a flashlight with a guide-me-home enabled system.

It gets a robust build with its composite mild steel frame and front suspension fork, coupled with an alloy stem handle. Customers get a two-year warranty on the battery in Pro X, while the other models offer a 1-year warranty. Alongside the e-bike, riders will also get a charger.

How Does the Switch Campaign Work?

In the past month, more than 500 bicycles have been exchanged. The campaign, however, will be valid for less than two months ending on 9 April 2022. How do I exchange my bicycle?

It begins with calling up the GoZero Mobility helpline number and finding their nearest dealership. Once a customer finds the dealership, show the conventional bicycle that is up for the exchange, following which the dealer will contact the GoZero team.

“Our venture has a dedicated team for this program. We have developed our algorithm to calculate the value of the old bicycle. Once calculated, we provide a discount of anywhere between 20-40% on the purchase of our e-bike,” notes Sumit.

Why Should Riders Exchange Their Bicycle for an E-Bike?

“We have a growing customer base who are enquiring and considering e-bikes as their next upgrade. For us, the end-use or motive of this campaign is that we will refurbish all the collected bikes and use them for internal purposes. This baby step is also directed towards our larger goal of clean and emission-free mobility. Consumers always choose to be different, the whole idea around this campaign is to why settle for less,” says Sumit.

Moreover, many people have bicycles at home but don’t use them regularly except avid cyclists. “For most people, bicycles are often left at home and remain largely unused. We are providing them with an opportunity to upgrade the bicycles to a GoZero e-bike. With our e-bikes, riders get a whole host of features like the ‘Throttle’ mode where they can use it like a scooter and the ‘Pedal-Assist’ mode as well. In terms of the latter, whenever you pedal the e-bike, the motor will offer further assistance. What’s more, you can raise or lower the level of assistance and even switch it off altogether and use it like a normal bicycle,” he explains.

GoZero Mobility began operations in 2019. They started the venture in Kolkata but shifted base to Delhi-NCR. Today, the venture has manufacturing plants in Kolkata and Gurugram.

After the Switch campaign, GoZero has plans to expand its presence in Northeast India. It has partnered with Kolkata-based Kirti Solar for product development and manufacturing and earlier this month announced plans to invest USD 1 million for the same.

(Edited by Yoshita Rao)

