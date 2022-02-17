Love Chutneys & Pickles? 10 Homemade Indian Brands You Need to Try ASAP

Be it the tangy achaar with rice or the yummy, spicy sauce that is served with hot momos, these seemingly minuscule additions can make or break a dish.

So, here’s a list of some homemade Indian chutney or pickle brands you don’t want to miss:

1. Rajasthani pickles mix achar

A product from V P S Foods Private Limited with over 45 years, this pickle mix is a perfect combination for rice or roti. It gives the right amount of kick needed during a meal. The product contains pickled mango, chilli, lemon, carrot ginger and karonda lasoda (glue berry) fruit. It comes in a glass jar and has a shelf life of 15 months. The authentic homemade recipe is suitable for vegetarians too.

2. Artisanal sweet & spicy tomato chutney

This jam lookalike chutney by The Kitchen Project not only goes well with the staples but with chaats and snacks too. It is a rich and thick sweet chutney with a hint of spice, which is fully vegetarian. This ready to eat product is homemade too. The brand also sells other items like mango pickle, yellow mustard spread and several other interesting products.

3. Sweet and Sour Lemon Pickle

Even the dullest recipes turn interesting by adding a spoon of this pickle by Two Brothers. This side dish is extremely healthy and contains zero oil. Lemon acts as a natural preservative and therefore no added artificial ones are used. Raw unrefined sugar and Himalayan pink salt are added to the pickle instead of normal and unhealthy alternatives.

4. Roasted Coconut Chutney Powder

A product by FreshoGen made out of coconut, garlic, ginger, tamarind, red chilli powder, coriander powder, skinned black gram, shallot and asafoetida. Chutney powder goes well with authentic South Indian breakfasts like idli and dosa. The product is ready to eat and has no added colours or harmful preservatives.

5. Lemon Chutney

This chutney by Sweet Spices not only adds flavour to your food but also helps in boosting one’s immunity. It is of authentic taste which aids in digestion. The spice and sour combines well to enhance the taste of the main course. It contains no added preservatives and is homemade.

6. Lehsun Chutney

Lehsun Is a traditional Gujarati chutney and is manufactured by Jyoti Ben. Hygienically prepared at home, the item has a shelf-life of six months. Garlic, red chilli powder, jeera and salt are the major ingredients and can be had with parathas or rotis. Garlic being the main ingredient helps in reducing cholesterol.

7. Dry Garlic Chutney

Popularly consumed with vada pav and similar snacks, this chutney is made by ‘inthepink’ brand. Garlic, Bengal gram, peanut, desiccated coconut, rock salt and red chilli are the ingredients added. It comes as a set along with dry peanut chutney. Both these items are homemade and healthy.

8. Apple Chutney

Prepared by EraMount, this chutney contains apple shreds, sugar, dietary fibre, salt, ginger, chilly, black pepper, spices, condiments and citric acid. It goes well with traditional food like rotis as well as ready-to-eat items like bread. Well-ripened and hand-picked fruits and fresh spices of Himalayan orchards are used for its preparation.

9. Sweet Date & Tamarind Chutney

This equally sweet and sour item by AS Chef Cook is a well-balanced spread/side dish. Seedless dates, water, tamarind, jaggery, salt, cumin, ajwain (carom seed), fennel and red chilly are the main ingredients of this chutney. It is a perfect accompaniment with most Indian chaats and is fit for vegetarians.

10. Punjabi Mango Pickle

Homemade Love’s authentic Punjabi pickle satisfies spice lovers. Raw mangoes are collected from farms in Punjab and they undergo many processes – hand-cut, sun-dry and marinated with a bunch of spices. Methi seeds, fennel, asafoetida, fenugreek and mustard oil are the key ingredients that make this typical Punjabi pickle.

(Edited by Yoshita Rao)