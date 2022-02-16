Don’t Run That Red Light! Maharashtra’s ‘Helmet Guy’ Has a Fun Fix For Traffic Jams

Maharashtra-based YouTuber Subodh Sunanda Bapu Londhe has a fun way to break the monotony of traffic jams — dance.

Since February 2021, he has been using entertainment for his awareness campaign to motivate people to wait and not run traffic lights.

He says he was inspired to think of this when he noticed how drivers refused to stop at a newly-installed traffic light in Kalyan. Though untrained, Subodh decided to use dance to deliver his message. The response he received was anything beyond his expectation.

Whenever he is stuck at a traffic signal, Subodh gets down from his two-wheeler, plays music, and dances in the middle of the street in his helmet. He says the whole performance is planned in a way that it ends before the light turns green. He also makes sure that no inconvenience is caused to commuters during his performance.

The 26-year-old has received appreciation from stars including singer Harrdy Sandhu for his unique way of combining entertainment and awareness. His moves are winning many hearts!

Watch him grooving to the beats of Chammak Challo on the streets of Thane: