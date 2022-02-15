CBSE Invites Applications for CSIR Innovation Award For Students; Prize Upto Rs 1 Lakh

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is accepting applications for the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) Innovation Award for school children. The award is presented as part of the Jigyasa Vigyan Mahotsav 2022, a national level scientific creativity competition organised by the CSIR under the Ministry of Science and Technology.

Any Indian school going student who is interested and talented in the field of science can apply.

Things to know:

The competition will take place in the energy, health, artificial intelligence, climate change, water conservation, disaster mitigation and agrotechnology categories.

Any innovation related to these fields which aids in identifying issues/ knowledge gaps, challenges, creating awareness, identifying solutions and developing futuristic visions can be submitted.

The idea can be presented as a comic, video, infographics, science fiction, app or animation.

Entries that use copyrighted artwork or material will be disqualified.

The top content developed will be showcased on the CSIR Jigyasa Virtual Lab platform.

Besides certificates, a cash award will be presented to the top 15 innovations. First prize winner gets Rs 1,00,000; second prize (two contents) Rs 50,000 each; third prize (three contents) Rs 30,000 each; fourth prize (four contents) Rs 20,000 each and fifth prize (five contents) Rs 10,000 each.

Students from affiliated CBSE schools can register here.

More details here.

How to apply:

Students of class 1 to 12, who are below 18 years of age on 1st January 2022, are eligible to apply for the competition.

Participants must be Indian citizens.

A single student or a team of two-five students can submit an application.

Nominations for the award should go with a write-up not exceeding 5,000 words in English/Hindi with requisite drawings/photographs.

Separate page containing personal information of student(s) is also to be attached.

An authentication certificate issued by the principal/ head of the school is necessary with the proposal.

Applications (in hard copy) should be submitted through registered post/courier to:

Head, CSIR-Innovation Protection Unit , NISCAIR Building, 14 Satsang Vihar Marg, Special Institutional Area, New Delhi – 110 067 with the envelope marked on top left hand corner ‘CIASC-2022.

Head, CSIR-Innovation Protection Unit , NISCAIR Building, 14 Satsang Vihar Marg, Special Institutional Area, New Delhi – 110 067 with the envelope marked on top left hand corner ‘CIASC-2022. Alternatively, it can be sent to ciasc.ipu@niscair.res.in (scanned copies only).

Important dates: