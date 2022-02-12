The Story Of Vikram Sarabhai, The Genius Who Gave India ISRO & IIM-A

The legacy of Vikram Ambalam Sarabhai is one that every Indian is proud of.

Christened as the ‘Mahatma Gandhi of Indian Science’, the revered scientist was born in 1919 into a family of industrialists who actively participated in the Quit India Movement against the British Raj.

After finishing his graduation from the University of Cambridge, he returned to India to pursue his first research project on cosmic rays under physicist Sir Chandrasekhara Venkata Raman at the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru in 1945.

Thus began his long list of contributions in not just the field of science, but also the social and art sectors.

Sarabhai set up the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to emphasise on the importance of a space programme after the launch of Russian Sputnik. He also started India’s first rocket launching station at Thumba, and established the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad.

In 1966, he initiated a dialogue with NASA to experiment with the Satellite Instructional Television Experiment or SITE in a Gujarat village. It was jointly launched in 1975, making televisions in rural areas a reality.

Watch this video to learn more about how Sarabhai’s achievements changed our country’s image for the rest of the world: