India’s 1st Nasal Spray to Treat COVID-19 Gets Green Signal; Check Price Details

Two years after the first COVID-19 case was found in India, Glenmark and its Canada based partner SaNotize Research and Development Corp have launched a nasal spray named FabiSpray — a Nitric Oxide Nasal Spray (NONS) to treat the virus.

Here’s what we know so far:

· FabiSpray, launched in India, is for the treatment of adult patients with COVID-19 who have a high risk of progression of the disease.

· This nasal spray is especially good for non-vaccinated patients, patients in the middle and older age group and patients with comorbidities.

· This nasal spray is “designed to kill the COVID-19 virus” in the upper airways.

· According to clinical trial reports published in March 2021, the usage of this nasal spray resulted in shortening of the course of the disease and a reduction in its severity.

· According to the statement issued by the company, in the first 24 hours, NONS reduced the average viral load by around 95 per cent, and then by more than 99 per cent within 72 hours.

· The nasal spray has been tested in healthy volunteers and patients as part of UK and Canada clinical trials.

· NONS when sprayed over nasal mucosa acts as a physical and chemical barrier against the virus, preventing it from incubating and spreading to the lungs.

· A Phase 3 clinical trial was conducted in adult COVID-19 patients across 20 clinical sites in India.

· Currently NONS is approved and being sold in Israel, Thailand, Indonesia and Bahrain, under the name enovidTM or VirXTM.

· Glenmark received manufacturing and marketing approval from India’s drug regulator, Drugs Controller General of India, for Nitric Oxide Nasal Spray as part of the accelerated approval process.

· The retail price of a 25 ml unit of the spray will be Rs 850, as per initial reports.

· A prescription from a registered medical practitioner will be required for its purchase.

In a report published by the Financial Express, Dr Monika Tandon, Senior Vice President and Head – Clinical Development, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd said, “The results from this Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial are encouraging. Demonstration of reduction in the viral load has a significant positive impact from a patient and community perspective. In the current scenario, with new emerging variants exhibiting high transmissibility, NONS provides a useful option in India’s fight against COVID-19.”

