From Rann of Kutch to Tibet & More: Why I’m Travelling the World with my 64-YO Mom

While youngsters today are busy travelling solo or with their friends, Sarath Krishnan from Thrissur, Kerala, takes his mother along with him.

Being a businessman, Sarath used to travel a lot and harboured a special love for bike trips. Later, he decided to share these new experiences with his mother, Geetha Ramachandran.

Geetha, a homemaker and a mother of three, initially refused but eventually agreed. “I didn’t know what I had been missing all these years. I am 64 and a diabetic. I didn’t hope to see the world at this age. But now I am extremely happy and keep planning the next journey,” says Geetha.

Together they have been going on trips, exploring several places inside and outside India, once almost every three months.

Check out the journeys of the travelling mother-son duo here: