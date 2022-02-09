ISRO Offers Free Online Course With Certificate on Global Navigation Satellite System

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is offering a free online course on Global Navigation Satellite System to both interested students and professionals. The course is conducted through its centre — Indian Institute of Remote Sensing (IIRS).

The course is offered through IIRS-ISRO’s e-class platform.

Things to know:

The course is open to graduates and postgraduates of any year.

The course is also open to technical or scientific staff of the Central or State government, faculty or researchers at university and institutions.

The classes will be conducted over 12 days from 21 February to 4 March.

The live classes will be held from 4 pm to 5.30 pm on weekdays (Monday to Friday).

Candidates will receive a certificate upon passing an examination after course completion.

Course study materials include lecture slides, video-recorded lectures, open-source software and handouts of demonstrations on the e-class platform.

Participants of the course will be able to access the study materials on the e-class platform.

The certificate will be issued within 2 to 3 weeks of the online examination.

The course can be registered as by either individuals or through the nodal institute.

The interested organisations, universities, departments or institutes have to identify a coordinator at their end who will register online on their institute as the nodal center on the IIRS website.

The coordinator will approve the participants for the course.

How to apply?

Register for the course through the official website.

On successful submission of the application, you will receive a registration number via mail.

Activate your account by clicking on the link provided in the email.

Once the account is activated and email is verified, your application will be available for selection process to the Institute/Course coordinator/Director.

All the approved participants will receive an approval email with their login credentials of IIRS E-CLASS platform and Examination Portal.

For more information, read the official guidelines.