ISRO Offers Free Online Course With Certificate on Global Navigation Satellite System

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is offering a free online course on Global Navigation Satellite System to both interested students and professionals. The course is conducted through its centre — Indian Institute of Remote Sensing (IIRS).
The course is offered through IIRS-ISRO’s e-class platform.
Things to know:
- The course is open to graduates and postgraduates of any year.
- The course is also open to technical or scientific staff of the Central or State government, faculty or researchers at university and institutions.
- The classes will be conducted over 12 days from 21 February to 4 March.
- The live classes will be held from 4 pm to 5.30 pm on weekdays (Monday to Friday).
- Candidates will receive a certificate upon passing an examination after course completion.
- Course study materials include lecture slides, video-recorded lectures, open-source software and handouts of demonstrations on the e-class platform.
- Participants of the course will be able to access the study materials on the e-class platform.
- The certificate will be issued within 2 to 3 weeks of the online examination.
- The course can be registered as by either individuals or through the nodal institute.
- The interested organisations, universities, departments or institutes have to identify a coordinator at their end who will register online on their institute as the nodal center on the IIRS website.
- The coordinator will approve the participants for the course.
How to apply?
- Register for the course through the official website.
- On successful submission of the application, you will receive a registration number via mail.
- Activate your account by clicking on the link provided in the email.
- Once the account is activated and email is verified, your application will be available for selection process to the Institute/Course coordinator/Director.
- All the approved participants will receive an approval email with their login credentials of IIRS E-CLASS platform and Examination Portal.
For more information, read the official guidelines.