Ministry of External Affairs Offers 75 Internships With Rs 10,000/Month Stipend

India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has invited applications from interested and eligible candidates for an internship programme launched as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations to commemorate 75 years of independence.

An advertisement released by the Ministry read, “The MEA Internship Policy 2022 aims to take foreign policy closer to the people; bring in more focus on MEA; provide value to the interns; ensure better gender inclusivity and increase diversity in terms of qualifications, domicile and socio-economic status amongst the cohort of interns engaged by the ministry.”

Things to know:

· Beginning in April 2022, this internship is for three months and will end in June 2022.

· Each intern will be engaged for a minimum period of one month and a maximum period of three months.

· A total of 75 candidates will be hired under this programme.

· Candidates who are selected will have to undergo training in Delhi.

· Candidates interested in the internship must do so on or before 15 February 2022.

· Once selected candidates will be paid a stipend of Rs 10,000 per month.

· The ministry will also provide airfare to and fro from the domicile state to Delhi.

· Candidates applying for the internship should not exceed 25 years as of 31 December of the year of internship.

· Internships at MEA headquarters shall be open to Indian citizens with a minimum educational qualification of a graduate degree from a recognised university at the time of applying.

· Internships shall also be open to students who are presently in the final year of their graduation, where an internship is a mandatory part of their final year curriculum.

· Selection to the internship programme at the Ministry of External Affairs is strictly subject to necessary security clearances.

· The Ministry may terminate the engagement of an intern at any point in time as it deems fit, without giving any reason.

· An intern can choose to terminate the internship giving prior notice of one week to the Ministry.

Selection process:

· The selection process will be done based on preliminary screening and personal interviews.

· A minimum of 30 per cent of the 75 internships may be filled by women candidates.

· Weightage will be based on academic performance assessed by the percentage of marks obtained in Class 12 and graduation exams.

· Candidates will have to apply online only state-wise merit lists will be prepared – separately for male and female candidates – by elimination based on academic performance in Class 12 and graduation exams.

· Candidates selected in the merit lists, which will be announced on 18 February.

· They will be called for a personal interview via video conferencing between 22-24 February 2022.

· At the end of the internship, each intern shall submit a detailed report on the work carried out and, if required, make a presentation on it.

Work involved:

· The internship programme provides an introduction to the process of formulation of foreign policy and its implementation by the Government of India.

· Interns will be assigned specific topics of work by the concerned Head of Division (HOD) and may be required to conduct research, write reports, analyse evolving developments or carry out any other task entrusted to them by the HOD.

· At the end of the internship, each intern shall submit a detailed report on the work carried out and, if required, make a presentation on it.

· The outcome of the study during the internship will remain as intellectual property of the Ministry of External Affairs and interns shall not use it without prior approval of the Ministry.

· The interns shall maintain full confidentiality of any information relating to the Ministry of External Affairs.

Click here to register.

(Edited by Yoshita Rao)