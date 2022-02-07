Search Hindi Gujarati Malayalam
Search Icon
Nav Arrow
UPSC CSE: 6 Tips on How to Study Laxmikanth’s Indian Polity
UPSC CSE: 6 Tips on How to Study Laxmikanth’s Indian Polity
How 4 Brothers Turned Their Tiny Paan Shop Into a 300 Crore Dairy Empire
How 4 Brothers Turned Their Tiny Paan Shop Into a 300 Crore Dairy Empire
Explained: 11 Words Used on Shark Tank
Explained: 11 Words Used on Shark Tank
Homemaker’s Innovative, Low-Cost Hacks to Turn Chemically-Laden Land into Organic Farm
Homemaker’s Innovative, Low-Cost Hacks to Turn Chemically-Laden Land into Organic Farm
9 Upcoming OTT Films & Series Inspired by Real Life
9 Upcoming OTT Films & Series Inspired by Real Life
Bengaluru Man Grows Urban Jungle of 1700 Trees
Bengaluru Man Grows Urban Jungle of 1700 Trees
Education|Inspirational
‘Why I Quit My Job to Turn a Mumbai Skywalk Into a Classroom for Slum Kids’

‘Why I Quit My Job to Turn a Mumbai Skywalk Into a Classroom for Slum Kids’

Mumbai-based Haimanti Sen, founder of a non-governmental organisation called Junoon, provides basic education to underprivileged kids for free. 

On Mumbai’s Kandivali station skywalk, we can spot a woman and 15 children who are engaged in studying and fun activities.

The woman is 25-year-old Haimanti Sen, who quit her well-paying job to make sure that at least some of the underprivileged kids of Mumbai attain basic education and skills.

She is the founder of a non-governmental organisation called Junoon where several like-minded people are associated with this cause. They teach the children the alphabet, numbers, words, art and communication.

It all started when Haimanti took note of a few children on the street begging for food and money. She was worried that they were unaware of schools and decided to meet their parents. But the parents spurted out a blatant lie that the children attended schools.

It was then that Haimanti made a firm decision to educate the kids. She got in touch with a school in the area to enrol some of them. But the authorities were hesitant because they were unsure if the children would attend classes regularly.

To equip them for formal schooling under the Right to Education Act, Haimanti started teaching them.

 
World’s First ‘Neoschool’ Teaches Real Life Skills Your Kids Won’t Learn in School
Knitted With Love: These Women Created Breast Prosthesis For 5700 Cancer Survivors

There are times when they run and hide in restaurants, alleyways and under cars, waiting for Haimanti to pick them up for the class so their parents don’t find them.

This spirited woman has been successful in teaching 15 kids a basic set of skills and attain knowledge so far.

Watch this young woman’s selfless efforts to educate the underprivileged:

Sign in to get free benefits
  • Get positive stories daily on email
  • Join our community of positive ambassadors
  • Become a part of the positive movement
UPSC CSE: 6 Tips on How to Study Laxmikanth’s Indian Polity How 4 Brothers Turned Their Tiny Paan Shop Into a 300 Crore Dairy Empire Explained: 11 Words Used on Shark Tank Homemaker’s Innovative, Low-Cost Hacks to Turn Chemically-Laden Land into Organic Farm 9 Upcoming OTT Films & Series Inspired by Real Life Bengaluru Man Grows Urban Jungle of 1700 Trees