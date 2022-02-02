The Better India’s Video Helps 3D Printing Startup Get Funding Offer from Anand Mahindra 

We, at The Better India (TBI), pride ourselves on the impact we create. While the popular TV show Shark Tank has become the most-watched series only recently, TBI has been bridging the gap between entrepreneurs and investors for years.

One such example is one of our stories published in April 2021 about innovative 3-D printed houses built by the IIT Madras alumnus. The alumni conceived a deep tech startup, Tvasta Manufacturing Solutions, and created the technology to make affordable houses in urban areas. Founder and CEO Adithya VS did so by manufacturing a 1BHK house in the IIT Madras campus.

A video of the house released on TBI’s social media demonstrating the house features went viral recently. It grabbed the attention of many, including the entrepreneur and chairman of Mahindra Group — Anand Mahindra, who expressed his interest in investing in the sector.

India’s first 3D printed house was built in 21 days at a fraction of the conventional construction cost by the startup, Tvasta. #StartupIndia #MakeInIndia @Tvasta_3DP @iitmadras pic.twitter.com/FpOutVm4NK — The Better India (@thebetterindia) January 29, 2022

Anand Mahindra admitted to following the startup’s work in 3D printing and lauded their efforts. He then offered to invest in seed funding.

Been following developments in 3D printed homes overseas. Critical for India so delighted to see home-grown tech from IIT Madras (now one of the world’s leading Tech-Incubators) I know you guys raised some seed funding, but any room for me to join in? pic.twitter.com/LXoZCMAwM8 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 31, 2022

Company representatives from Tvasta say the tweet caught them by surprise. “We received a call from Anand Mahindra’s office and the talks have begun. As a startup, to be receiving such open encouragement and attention is most reassuring. We were further surprised by how swiftly his representative reached out to our team for discussions by the end of the day. This taught us a few lessons too. We are in the early stages of discussions and will reveal details when finalised. It would be too early to comment and share details but we are grateful for TBI to facilitate the same,” the Tvasta representative says, adding, “We have received an overwhelming response across all sectors since the video went viral.”

Anand Mahindra’s tweet saw quick reactions of netizens responding from multiple handles such as IIT Madras, IIT Madras Alumni, Startup India and others.

Many thanks for your kind words of encouragement Mr. @anandmahindra We are sure that @Tvasta_3DP, founded by @iitmadras alumni, would benefit immensely from your guidance and support. @dpradhanbjp @EduMinOfIndia https://t.co/4DSyCIswcD — IIT Madras (@iitmadras) January 31, 2022

“The quality of responses is very heartening and encouraging for us as a team. It is heartening to see the willingness to place their trust in a startup like us and it is encouraging because of how they are willing to be open to new technology,” the Tvasta representative says.

Congratulations to ‘Tvasta Manufacturing Solutions Private Limited’ for being recognised as the #NationalStartupAwards2021 Winner in the Industry 4.0 sector under the 3D Printing category by DPIIT. Keep Innovating, Keep Growing!#StartupIndia #DPIIT #NSA2021 @Tvasta_3DP pic.twitter.com/PHEUPgZyap — Startup India (@startupindia) January 15, 2022

“A home is a dream for many people in our country. On average, people build one home in their lifetime, potentially their largest and most significant investment. We hope to benefit as many people as possible to make their dream come true,” the person adds.

