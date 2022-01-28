IOCL Recruitment: 142 Non-Executive Vacancies With Salary up to Rs 1,050,000/PM

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) is recruiting for 142 non-executive vacancies.

Things to know:

· These vacancies are available across locations of the Pipelines Division of the IOCL.

· Selected candidates may be placed in any of the following states: West Bengal, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar, Delhi, Haryana and Andhra Pradesh.

· Those selected will be paid a monthly salary of up to Rs 1,05,000 based on their qualifications and experience.

· Candidates should not be less than 18 years of age and or more than 26 years of age as on 24 January 2022.

· Candidates with three years full-time diploma or two years through lateral entry after Industrial Training Institutes (ITI) of a minimum of one-year duration are eligible to apply.

· Only Indian nationals are eligible to apply for the vacancies.

· Candidates are required to submit Rs 100 as application fee.

How to Apply:

· Candidates eligible to apply should visit the official website to access the application form.

· The candidate must have an active email ID and mobile number, which must be valid for at least the next year.

· The candidate should have a scanned copy of a colour photograph (size: between 20-50 KB in JPG Format) and signature in black ink (size: between 10-30 KB in JPG Format) ready before starting to fill in the application.

· The candidate must ascertain the accuracy of all information before filling in the online application form and its final submission.

· After successfully submitting the online application (including payment of fees), the candidate must take a printout of the filled-in online application for future reference.

· Paper-based applications will not be accepted.

Important Dates:

Online application begins on 24 January 2022.

The last date for application submission is 18 February 2022 (by or before 6.00 pm).

The tentative date for downloading the application form is from 14 March 2022 until 27 March 2022 (by or before 8.00 am).

The tentative date for the written examination is 27 March 2022.

The tentative date for the skill/proficiency/physical test (SPPT) is 1 April 2022.

For a detailed list of qualification requirements for each vacancy, click here to access the official notification.

Note: All future announcements pertaining to the above notification will be published on the IOCL website and here only and not on any other website.

