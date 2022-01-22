BEL Invites Applications For 247 Engineer Vacancies; Salaries Up To Rs 55,000/Month

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has announced a recruitment drive for 247 engineering vacancies.

Things to know:

· The vacancies being advertised for include project engineers, trainee engineers and trainee officers.

· These vacancies are for the Bengaluru Complex of Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL).

· If selected, candidates will be engaged on a contract basis for up to; four years for project engineers; and up to three years for trainee engineers and trainee officers.

· Project engineers will be paid a monthly salary of up to Rs 55,000 in their fourth year, trainee engineers and trainee officers will be paid up to Rs 40,000.

· To access the official notification and find out the requirements for applying, click here.

· There are a total of 247 vacancies, of which 67 are for project engineers, 169 are for trainee engineers, and 11 are for trainee officers.

· The upper age limit as on 1 January 2022 for the project engineer position should not be more than 32 years of age; for the trainee engineer and trainee officer position, not be more than 28 years of age.

· Selected candidates will be called for an interview, details of which will be sent via email.

· Candidates who wish to apply for the vacancies must do so on or before 4 February 2022.

· An application fee of Rs 500 for the project engineer vacancy; and Rs 200 for the trainee engineer and trainee officer; will have to be paid at the time of application submission.

· Only Indian nationals are eligible to apply for the vacancies.

Educational qualification:

Project Engineers:

BE/B.Tech/B.Sc Engineering (4 years course) from recognised Institute/University/College in the following Engineering disciplines – Electronics / Mechanical / Computer Science / Electrical / Civil Engineering.

Trainee Engineers:

BE/B.Tech/B.Sc (4 years course)/B.Arch (5 years course) Engineering from recognised Institute/University/College in the following Engineering disciplines – Electronics / Mechanical / Computer Science / Electrical / Architecture.

Trainee Officer (Finance):

Two Years MBA in Finance from reputed University/ Institution/College.

Documents needed at the time of application submission:

· Scanned passport size photo

· Valid mark sheet or any other valid document as proof of date of birth

· Final degree/Provisional Degree certificate of relevant qualification

· Caste/Tribe/Community/Disability/Economic status Certificate in case of candidates belonging to SC/ST/OBC/PwBD/EWS respectively

· Post qualification work experience certificate/s from previous / current employer

· Candidates employed on permanent/Fixed term basis in Government / Quasi Government and Public Sectors undertaking should compulsorily submit the ‘No Objection Certificate’ along with the application.

· Candidates employed on temporary basis in Government / Quasi Government and Public Sectors undertaking should compulsorily submit Offer of Appointment and latest payslip.

For further details or any clarifications, you can email: belbgrec@bel.co.in or call on 080-22195369.

To access the official website, click here.

