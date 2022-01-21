Search Hindi Gujarati Malayalam
IOCL Invites Applications For 626 Apprentice Vacancies Across North India

Recruitment 2022: IOCL has invited applications for over 600 vacancies for technical and non technical roles across north India. Check your eligibility and how to apply here.

Indian Oil Corporation Limited is inviting applications for 626 technical and non-technical apprentices in Chandigarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.

 
Things to know:

  • There are openings for trade apprentice, technician apprentice, trade apprentice data entry operator (fresher) and trade Apprentice data entry operator (skilled).
  • The period of engagement is 12 months for trade and technician apprentices, and 15 months for data entry operators.
  • Selection shall be on the basis of marks obtained by candidates in the written test.
  • The written test will comprise 100 questions with objective type multiple choice questions.
  • Eligible candidates will be intimated via e-mail or SMS to download admit cards for the written test.
  • Written tests will be conducted at Chandigarh, Jaipur, Lucknow and New Delhi.
  • Candidates must possess an active email ID and mobile number.
  • Only those candidates declared fit in the pre-engagement medical examination shall be considered for engagement as apprentice.
  • Candidates are advised to go through the official notification thoroughly.
  • Application form is available on the official website.

Eligibility:

  • To apply as a trade apprentice, the eligibility is Matric with regular full time ITI fitter, electrician, electronics, instrument or machinist course.
  • For technician apprentice role, the eligibility is three years diploma in mechanical, electrical, instrumentation, civil, electrical and electronics, electronics engineering from a recognized institute or university.
  • Any non-graduate with 12th pass qualification can apply for the trade apprentice data entry operator (fresher) role.
  • Any class 12 or its equivalent with a skill certificate holder in Domestic Data Entry can apply for the role of trade apprentice data entry operator (skilled).
  • Candidates who are applying for trade apprentice post, should register on the Regional Directorate of Apprenticeship Training website and the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) website.
  • For technical apprentice post, candidates should register on the website of Board of Apprenticeship Training (BOAT).

Important dates:

  • Opening date for submitting application – 17 January 2022
  • Last date for submitting applications – 31 January 2022
  • Date of written test – 6 February 2022

