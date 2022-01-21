IOCL Invites Applications For 626 Apprentice Vacancies Across North India

Indian Oil Corporation Limited is inviting applications for 626 technical and non-technical apprentices in Chandigarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.
Things to know:
- There are openings for trade apprentice, technician apprentice, trade apprentice data entry operator (fresher) and trade Apprentice data entry operator (skilled).
- The period of engagement is 12 months for trade and technician apprentices, and 15 months for data entry operators.
- Selection shall be on the basis of marks obtained by candidates in the written test.
- The written test will comprise 100 questions with objective type multiple choice questions.
- Eligible candidates will be intimated via e-mail or SMS to download admit cards for the written test.
- Written tests will be conducted at Chandigarh, Jaipur, Lucknow and New Delhi.
- Candidates must possess an active email ID and mobile number.
- Only those candidates declared fit in the pre-engagement medical examination shall be considered for engagement as apprentice.
- Candidates are advised to go through the official notification thoroughly.
- Application form is available on the official website.
Eligibility:
- To apply as a trade apprentice, the eligibility is Matric with regular full time ITI fitter, electrician, electronics, instrument or machinist course.
- For technician apprentice role, the eligibility is three years diploma in mechanical, electrical, instrumentation, civil, electrical and electronics, electronics engineering from a recognized institute or university.
- Any non-graduate with 12th pass qualification can apply for the trade apprentice data entry operator (fresher) role.
- Any class 12 or its equivalent with a skill certificate holder in Domestic Data Entry can apply for the role of trade apprentice data entry operator (skilled).
- Candidates who are applying for trade apprentice post, should register on the Regional Directorate of Apprenticeship Training website and the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) website.
- For technical apprentice post, candidates should register on the website of Board of Apprenticeship Training (BOAT).
Important dates:
- Opening date for submitting application – 17 January 2022
- Last date for submitting applications – 31 January 2022
- Date of written test – 6 February 2022