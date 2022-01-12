DRDO Vacancy 2022: Apply for Junior Research Fellowship; Salary Rs 31,000/Month

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has announced a recruitment drive at DRDO Young Scientist Laboratory – Cognitive Technology laboratory.

Things to know:

· The official notification was released on 6 January 2022.

· The laboratory consists of young scientists who do extensive research and development in the cognitive radio, cognitive radar and cognitive surveillance fields.

· Selected candidates will be engaged for two years, which can be extended for two more years.

· The role being advertised for is called Junior Research Fellowship (JRF).

· Selected candidates will be paid a monthly stipend of Rs 31,000 and an additional Home Rent Allowance (HRA) as well.

· Candidates applying for the position must not be more than 28 years of age at the time of applying.

· Those who were already awarded JRF positions in any of the DRDO laboratories/centres earlier, are not eligible to apply again.

· Candidates who wish to apply for the vacancy must do so on or before 26 January 2022.

· Interested candidates can also obtain the application form and other details by emailing vasanth@dysl-ct.drdo.in

Who can apply:

The notification says that the candidates applying for the vacancy should have completed their Bachelor of Engineering (BE) or Bachelor of Technology (BTech) degree in computer science, computer engineering or information technology in the first division.

Candidates should have a valid degree from an AICTE accredited institute or universities with CSIR UGC-NET or GATE qualification.

Candidates with a postgraduate degree such as Master of Engineering (ME) or Master of Technology (MTech) in computer science, computer engineering or information technology in first division at both graduate and postgraduate level from AICTE accredited institutes or universities can apply.

It is also desirable for candidates to have the following qualifications:

1. Proficiency in the design and analysis of algorithms

2. Excellent programming skills in C, C++, Python and HMI development

3. Experience in utilising open-source system development framework

4. Knowledge of major machine learning algorithms.

Candidates will be selected based on an interview — the date, time and venue of which will be intimated to the candidate.

Interested and eligible candidates will have to submit applications and all educational documents to:

The Director, DRDO Young Scientist Laboratory — Cognitive Technology, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), 5th Floor, IITM Research Park, Kanagam Road, Taramani, Chennai 600113.

Click here to access the official notification.

(Edited by Yoshita Rao)