Mother-Son Duo Feed Thousands of Mumbai’s Homeless With Delicious Homemade Meals

The outbreak of the pandemic left many individuals homeless and jobless. Witnessing the misery of fellow citizens, mother and son duo, Meena and Harsh Mandavia, resorted to random acts of kindness and started a tiffin delivery service.

‘Harsh Meals and Parathas’ provides free food to those who need it most.

Meena started catering for homecooked meals following the unexpected death of her husband in 1998. By 2015, Harsh joined her to deliver delicious homemade food to the people of Kandivali in Mumbai.

During the initial days of the pandemic, one of their regular customers came in and asked if they could cook food for 100 needy people residing in front of a gurdwara. The duo immediately agreed and Harsh even posted about the customer’s kind act on his social media handle.

Since then, people all over the world started donating money to continue this service. “We just want to make sure we are doing justice to every penny that’s being donated by people,” says Harsh.

Together, they have served more than 15,000 meals and 40,000 rotis to hungry people in the outskirts of Mumbai. They extend their service to old age homes and orphanages as well.

Watch this compassionate mother-son duo feed thousands of needy everyday: