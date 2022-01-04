Engineers Can Apply For DRDO Research Fellowship; Stipend Rs 31,000/PM

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is looking to recruit engineers for a Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) opportunity. These vacancies are at the Combat Vehicles Research and Development Establishment (CVRDE), Chennai unit of DRDO.

Things to know:

· Selected candidates will be engaged for a period of two years.

· An extension might be granted on the basis of the performance of the candidate.

· Selected candidates will be paid a monthly stipend of Rs 31,000. A rent allowance will also be paid to the candidates.

· Candidates who wish to apply for this position must do so via the online method alone.

· Only Indian nationals are eligible to apply.

· Those keen on applying for the vacancies must do so on or before 27 January 2022.

· An application fee of Rs 10 needs to be paid at the time of the final submission of the application form.

· Those who have already been awarded the JRF position at any DRDO centre are not eligible to apply for this vacancy.

· At the time of submission of the form, candidates are required to lock the form to ensure its final submission.

· Once the application form has been submitted no changes can be made to it. At the time of attending the screening, test candidates must carry a printout of the application form and a valid government identification card.

Who can apply?

· Candidates applying for the vacancy must have a Bachelor of Engineering (BE) or Bachelor of Technology (B Tech) in computer science engineering in the first division with a valid GATE score.

· Candidates with a Masters in Engineering (ME) or Master of Technology (M Tech) in computer science engineering in the first division can also apply.

· Candidates with degrees from foreign universities may also apply provided they have obtained an equivalent certificate from the Association of Indian Universities, Delhi.

· Only candidates who have obtained their degrees from the streams mentioned can apply, and no allied or equivalent engineering disciplines will be accepted.

Selection process:

· Eligible candidates will be shortlisted for a screening test (objective type) based on their percentage in their engineering degree.

· From those who qualify for the screening test, candidates will be invited for a computer-based test.

· The date and further details of these tests will be intimated to the eligible candidates.

Click here to access the official notification and candidates can click here to access the official website.

For any query you might have you can email – pmhr@cvrdedrdo.in or call (during working hours) on 044-26362136.

(Edited by Yoshita Ros)