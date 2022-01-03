IIT Delhi Launches STEM Mentorship Program for Schoolgirls; Apply Here

IIT Delhi has come up with a Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics (STEM) Mentorship Program for female Class 11 students. This program aims to encourage more girls to take up these fields as a career.

This three-level program will include 10 girls in one batch, each of them monitored by an IIT Delhi faculty along with their research scholars. The course is supposed to make the students think creatively and explore their respective fields with first-hand experience.

Advertisement

Professor Pritha Chandra, associate dean, academic outreach and new initiatives of IIT- Delhi, said to Times of India, “The programme will give girl students some required traction for getting into the field of technology in the future. We believe that students should be exposed to scientific concepts at an early age, to be able to appreciate the rigour of academic research and to build up the confidence to take up academics as a career choice when they grow up.”

Things to know:

The first level of the course is a two-week winter project which began at the end of December 2021 and ends in early January 2022.

The second level consists of an online lecture series with modules in Chemistry, Physics, Biology, Mathematics and some Engineering branches. This ends by April 2022.

The summer project or the third level will be conducted for three to four weeks from May to June where students get hands-on experience in labs.

The project areas will cover different disciplines of science and engineering like computer science, chemistry, mechanical engineering, physics and biological sciences.

Foundational concepts in STEM disciplines and experimental methods and techniques used in science labs are taught in the program.

How to apply: