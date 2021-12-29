ISRO Offers Free Online Course On Geoprocessing using Python, With Certificate

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is offering a free online course on geoprocessing using Python to both students and professionals interested to learn about the subject. The course is conducted by the Indian Institute of Remote Sensing (IIRS), which is a centre of ISRO in Dehradun.

The course can be taken through IIRS-ISRO’s e-class platform and no specific hardware or software is required other than a device with internet connectivity.

Things to know:

The course will be conducted from 17 to 28 January 2022.

The course can also be run in a classroom, provided a desktop computer/laptop with web camera, microphone, output speakers along with a large display screen or projector or TV are available with the coordinators.

The course can be taken up by final-year undergraduate or postgraduate students, technical or scientific staff of the central or state government, faculty or researchers from universities or institutions, users receiving programmes under CEC-UGC or CIET networks.

The course will train participants on how to process vast amounts of data collected from satellite imagery in a time-efficient manner and derive useful information and knowledge from the geospatial data.

All the study material such as presentation contents suggested links and recorded video sessions will be available under E-CLASS login.

Participants will receive an ISRO certificate based on 70% attendance and 40% in the online examination.

An online examination will be conducted at the end of the course through the official website.

The date and time of examination will be intimated within 2 weeks of course completion.

The certificate will be issued within 2 to 3 weeks of the online examination.

Registration for the course is done on a first-come, first-serve basis.

How to apply:

Register for the course through the official website.

On successful submission of the application, a registration number will be received via email. Activate your account by clicking on the link provided in the email.

Once the submitted documents are approved, login credentials of the IIRS E-CLASS platform will be shared through which classes can be attended.

For more details, read the official guidelines or write to poonam@iirs.gov.in (Programme Coordinator).