How You Can Reskill And Get An Interview for Yourself In 2022

A 2020 report by WEF estimated that companies would require reskilling 40% of their workforce for a maximum of six months. Another report by Gartner says that 58% of the personnel need new skills to sustain and succeed in their jobs.

As part of the workforce, you need to reevaluate your skills and align them with the industry requirements to thrive in your career. How do you do that?

The answer is Reskilling!

Reskilling is an act of learning new skills that are adjacent to your current job role. Even organizations prefer reskilling their current employees rather than hiring new ones because of reduced cost and already-existing rapport. For instance, Amazon has invested $1.2 billion to provide new skills to its employees through free training courses and education.

So, how do you go ahead with it?

By mapping and learning skills required to adapt to a new normal and a hybrid future, you can sustain this ever-changing world. Below is the list of things you can do:

Analyze the emerging job trends and locate the new skills required in your industry.

Benchmark those skills and review your expertise against them.

Create a plan to acquire the ‘adjacent’ skills needed to emerge as a successful candidate for the aspired role.

Do justice to your strategy through continuous research and land your dream job.

Digital Marketing, Software Development and Business Analytics are some of the top job trends in 2022. With the shift to online, these jobs are here to stay.

Source: WeForum, Gartner