Viral Twitter Thread Talks of 10 Overhyped Myths About UPSC Preparation

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is the most renowned and competitive examination in India for which thousands of candidates appear every year. The nature of this exam has given rise to myths that aspirants may fall prey to.

In an attempt to bust these myths, Abhijeet Yadav (@abhiwhy)—who cleared UPSC CSE (Civil Service Exam) twice and is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)—put out a tweet about preparing for this top-grade test.

He tweeted, “UPSC prep is overhyped in India. As with anything overhyped, there are a lot of myths attached to it. A thread on top myths related to UPSC prep.”

The IITian also has a YouTube channel with over 84,000 subscribers where he doles out ideas to help aspirants ace their UPSC game.

“I’ve spent 5 years of my life on the UPSC journey. These were my results: 6 Attempts, 4 Mains, 2 Interviews, 2 Selections (653 in CSE 2017; R-List in CSE 2018),” he wrote in a tweet.

Here are 10 such myths:

1. ‘Your life is set after cracking UPSC.’

This isn’t true, as Abhijeet rightly tweeted, “Life is only set if you know what you want.” He also advises not to rush into anything because most people spend their lives figuring out what they want.

1. UPSC Kar lo life set hai Life is never set, once in service you'll be competing for posting and cadre marriages. Life is only set if you know what YOU want.

If you don't, figure it out. Most people spend their lives figuring it out, so don't be in a rush. — Abhijeet (@abhiwhy) December 22, 2021

2. ‘NCERT are the holy grail.’

Depending on the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) textbooks is important for an aspirant. But aspirants need to “to build expertise in each subject”.

2. NCERTs are the holy grail NCERTs are important, but just doing NCERTs won't get you far. They are simply the starting point from which you need to build expertise in each subject. — Abhijeet (@abhiwhy) December 22, 2021

3. ‘Start preparing after Class 12 to crack UPSC.’

“Why not start from Class 6?” asked Abhijeet, rhetorically. He stressed figuring out what individual aspirants want and then taking the next step.

3. Start preparing after Class XII, IAS for sure. Why not start from class VI?

Most people recommend reading NCERTs from Class VI onwards, so why not start there? Get out of this loop. Get some experience, figure out what YOU want and then decide if you want to do this. — Abhijeet (@abhiwhy) December 22, 2021

4. ‘Only people from IIT/IIM/top colleges can clear UPSC.’

Abhijeet thinks that starting with such an attitude will never make one clear the exam. “It doesn’t matter where you start. What matters is where you’re willing to go to achieve your goals,” he wrote.

4. Only people from IIT/IIM/top colleges can clear If you start out with that attitude, you won't be clearing it. It doesn't matter where you start. What matters is where you're willing to go to achieve your goals. — Abhijeet (@abhiwhy) December 22, 2021

5. ‘Preparing for UPSC means you know everything.’

There is a common notion that someone preparing for the exam is a know it all. “More than anything it makes you aware of how much you don’t know,” he tweeted.

5. UPSC ki taiyari kar rahe ho ye to aata hi hoga Prepring for this exam doesn't make you a know it all. More than anything it makes you aware of how much you DON'T KNOW. — Abhijeet (@abhiwhy) December 22, 2021

6. ‘The pen you use in the Mains will matter.’

Abhijeet’s advice to the aspirants is: “Don’t run after toppers’ pen choices”. Select a pen comfortable for you and your writing style. A pen can’t make a difference. It’s all about preparation.

6. The pens you use in Mains will matter Everyone has different writing styles and grip pressure. Find what works for you. Don't run after topper's pen choices. — Abhijeet (@abhiwhy) December 22, 2021

7. ‘Keep trying, hard work never goes in vain.’

This might be the most common piece of advice every aspirant receives during UPSC preparation. However, Abhijeet said that while working hard is good, you must also work in the right direction. “Statistically, 99% of people appearing for UPSC CSE fail,” he added.

7. Keep trying, hard work never goes in vain. Statistically, 99% of people appearing for UPSC CSE fail. Working hard is good, but you must also work in the right direction. Comment on YT, "Ferrari leke Delhi se kanpur jaoge, to kitna bhi tez chal lo, bombay nhi aaega." — Abhijeet (@abhiwhy) December 22, 2021

8. ‘Isolate yourself completely.’

This technique might work for some but not for all. Aspirants should figure out what works best for them.

8. Isolate yourself completely. Depends on you.

Some thrive in isolation.

Some get stifled by it. Figure out what works for you. But yes, you must be FOCUSED. — Abhijeet (@abhiwhy) December 22, 2021

9. ‘A gap year will affect your interview score.’

“What matters more is what you know and how you present it at that moment,” he wrote.

9. A gap year will affect my interview score First get to that point. When you talk to the board, you will realise that it doesn't matter. What matters more is what you know then and how you present it in that moment. — Abhijeet (@abhiwhy) December 22, 2021

10. ‘Delhi coaching is a must.’

This statement “might’ve been true five years ago”. In this era of the Internet and information overload, specific coaching centres may be obsolete.

10. Delhi coaching is must. Might've been true 5 years ago. At present, all the information you'll ever need is available online. You just have to look for it. — Abhijeet (@abhiwhy) December 22, 2021

