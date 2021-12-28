Search Hindi Gujarati Malayalam
Search Icon
Nav Arrow
Education|Viral

Viral Twitter Thread Talks of 10 Overhyped Myths About UPSC Preparation

In an attempt to bust these myths, Abhijeet Yadav (@abhiwhy)—who cleared UPSC CSE (Civil Service Exam) twice and is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)—put out a tweet about preparing for this top-grade test.

Advertisement
Ad Banner

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is the most renowned and competitive examination in India for which thousands of candidates appear every year. The nature of this exam has given rise to myths that aspirants may fall prey to.

In an attempt to bust these myths, Abhijeet Yadav (@abhiwhy)—who cleared UPSC CSE (Civil Service Exam) twice and is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)—put out a tweet about preparing for this top-grade test.

The tweet amassed over 2,400 likes and 398 retweets.

He tweeted, “UPSC prep is overhyped in India. As with anything overhyped, there are a lot of myths attached to it. A thread on top myths related to UPSC prep.”

The IITian also has a YouTube channel with over 84,000 subscribers where he doles out ideas to help aspirants ace their UPSC game.

“I’ve spent 5 years of my life on the UPSC journey. These were my results: 6 Attempts, 4 Mains, 2 Interviews, 2 Selections (653 in CSE 2017; R-List in CSE 2018),” he wrote in a tweet.

Here are 10 such myths:

1. ‘Your life is set after cracking UPSC.’

This isn’t true, as Abhijeet rightly tweeted, “Life is only set if you know what you want.” He also advises not to rush into anything because most people spend their lives figuring out what they want.

2. ‘NCERT are the holy grail.’

Depending on the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) textbooks is important for an aspirant. But aspirants need to “to build expertise in each subject”.

3. ‘Start preparing after Class 12 to crack UPSC.’

“Why not start from Class 6?” asked Abhijeet, rhetorically. He stressed figuring out what individual aspirants want and then taking the next step.

4. ‘Only people from IIT/IIM/top colleges can clear UPSC.’

Abhijeet thinks that starting with such an attitude will never make one clear the exam. “It doesn’t matter where you start. What matters is where you’re willing to go to achieve your goals,” he wrote.

5. ‘Preparing for UPSC means you know everything.’

There is a common notion that someone preparing for the exam is a know it all. “More than anything it makes you aware of how much you don’t know,” he tweeted.

Advertisement
Ad Banner

6. ‘The pen you use in the Mains will matter.’

Abhijeet’s advice to the aspirants is: “Don’t run after toppers’ pen choices”. Select a pen comfortable for you and your writing style. A pen can’t make a difference. It’s all about preparation.

7. ‘Keep trying, hard work never goes in vain.’

This might be the most common piece of advice every aspirant receives during UPSC preparation. However, Abhijeet said that while working hard is good, you must also work in the right direction. “Statistically, 99% of people appearing for UPSC CSE fail,” he added.

8. ‘Isolate yourself completely.’

This technique might work for some but not for all. Aspirants should figure out what works best for them.

9. ‘A gap year will affect your interview score.’

“What matters more is what you know and how you present it at that moment,” he wrote.

10. ‘Delhi coaching is a must.’

This statement “might’ve been true five years ago”. In this era of the Internet and information overload, specific coaching centres may be obsolete.

(Edited by Yoshita Rao)

Advertisement
Ad Banner

Employability Course
Sign in to get free benefits
  • Get positive stories daily on email
  • Join our community of positive ambassadors
  • Become a part of the positive movement