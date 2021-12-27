This Man Started A Free ‘Wheatgrass Juice Langar’ For His Village: Here’s Why

Residents of Punjab’s Husnar village have had access to free wheatgrass juice every day for the past year, thanks to Papinder Singh.

Singh was inspired to open the juice centre after he realised that it helped improve his cancer-stricken mother’s health, he says.

“This lit the spark that perhaps, I could also help other elderly women and villagers who deal with health issues,” Papinder tells The Better India.

Wheatgrass contains an abundance of vitamins, minerals and amino acids. It is believed to help in detoxification, reducing stress, strengthening the immune system, and preventing constipation. A single serving is said to contain more than a third of the recommended intake of iron.

After onboarding residents who’d be willing to volunteer at the centre, Papinder and his friends taught themselves to grow wheatgrass. While the plant does not need too much sunlight, it requires careful moisture maintenance to produce healthy wheatgrass that can be harvested within seven to 10 days.

The centre, which runs from 5.30 am to 7.30 pm every day, caters to as many as 800 residents from Husnar and nearby villages on a daily basis.

Advertisement

Watch how Papinder and his friends are making their village healthier: