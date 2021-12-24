IIT Madras Offers Free Online 12- Week Certificate Course on AI; Apply Here

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has invited applications from students for a free online course on artificial intelligence (AI) called ‘Artificial Intelligence: Knowledge Representation And Reasoning’.

Things to know:

• This course can be completed in 12 weeks.

• The course requires applicants to have basic knowledge of formal languages, logic and programming.

• While the course is free of charge, to get a certificate, applicants will have to pay

Rs 1,000 to appear for the examination. This is an optional examination.

• This is an AICTE approved course.

• To check the list of books and reference material needed for the course, click here.

• Professor Deepak Khemani from the Department of Computer Science and Engineering at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras will be conducting the course.

• Professor Khemani completed his BTech in Mechanical Engineering, and MTech and PhD in Computer Science from IIT Bombay and has been associated with IIT Madras since 1989.

• Only e-certificates will be sent, no hardcopy will be dispatched.

• To apply for this course, click here and fill out the application form.

• The same course, which was conducted last year by Professor Deepak Khemani had more than 13,000 learners enrolled.

While the course can be attended by anyone, it would be most beneficial for people with the following degrees: Bachelor of Engineering (BE), Masters in Engineering (ME), Master of Science (MSc & MS) and Doctor of Philosophy (PhD).

Course layout:

Week 1: Introduction, Propositional Logic, Syntax and Semantics

Week 2: Proof Systems, Natural Deduction, Tableau Method, Resolution Method

Week 3: First Order Logic (FOL), Syntax and Semantics, Unification, Forward Chaining

Week 4: The Rete Algorithm, Rete example, Programming Rule-Based Systems

Week 5: Representation in FOL, Categories and Properties, Reification, Event Calculus

Week 6: Deductive Retrieval, Backward Chaining, Logic Programming with Prolog

Week 7: Resolution Refutation in FOL, FOL with Equality, Complexity of Theorem Proving

Week 8: Description Logic (DL), Structure Matching, Classification

Week 9: Extensions of DL, The ALC Language, Inheritance in Taxonomies

Week 10: Default Reasoning, Circumscription, The Event Calculus Revisited

Week 11: Default Logic, Autoepistemic Logic, Epistemic Logic, Multi-Agent Scenarios

Optional Topics A: Conceptual Dependency (CD) Theory, Understanding Natural Language

Optional Topics B: Semantic Nets, Frames, Scripts, Goals and Plans

Important dates:

Course duration – 2 January 2022 – 15 April 2022

Enrolment begins – Open now

Enrolment ends – 231 January 2021

Exam date – 23 April 2022

To access the official notification, click here.

Watch a video by Professor Deepak Khemani here: