India’s Love for Eating Peanut-Jaggery in Winter Is Super Healthy. Here’s Why

Whether it is your local market, social media sites or WhatsApp groups, winter snacks are the hot topic everyone is discussing. The warm foods that make freezing temperatures bearable are innumerable depending on the region you are from.

However, if there is one combination that is probably found across the country it is peanut and jaggery. Loaded with micro-minerals, vitamins, healthy fats, proteins and polyphenols, peanuts or moongfali and jaggery are not only delicious when they come together but are also super healthy.

“Many people believe that peanuts are not as nutritionally valuable as real nuts such as almonds, walnuts or cashews. But in reality, peanuts have many of the same health benefits as more expensive nuts and they should not be overlooked as nutritious food,” wrote dietitian Garima Goyal in her latest Instagram post about the benefits of peanuts.

“Peanuts are rich in various micro and macronutrients that our body requires. In addition, peanuts are very affordable,” she adds.

Chikki is probably what comes to mind when you think of peanuts and jaggery and this delicacy is an effective way to satiate hunger pangs. But before we share the recipe of chikki, here are some reasons why the combination makes for a perfect winter snack.

Benefits of Peanuts & Jaggery

The crunchy peanut is a good source of proteins, vitamins and minerals like biotin, copper, niacin, folate, manganese, phosphorus, magnesium that help in lowering cholesterol levels.

Meanwhile, the antioxidants in jaggery act as a natural body cleanser and are good for controlling anaemia due to their iron properties, as per a TOI report.

According to celebrity nutritionist and author Rujuta Diwekar, the jaggery-peanut combination makes for a ‘complete meal’ and is ‘not cumbersome to eat or even prepare’.

In a social media post, she points out that the duo gives micro-minerals, vitamins and polyphenols.

She points out that it is good for heart and bone health due to the presence of essential fats.

It makes for a great alternative to fruits and vegetables that children otherwise detest. The antioxidants make up for the missing nutrients. They also help in purifying blood.

Nutrients like fibre, magnesium, zinc, iron and potassium are required to improve metabolism and a mixture of jaggery and peanut just ensures that, as per an IE report.

Selenium in groundnuts, and magnesium and iron in jaggery make muscles strong and minerals and vitamin B help in easing puberty and cramps during periods.

Crushed peanut chikki recipe by Tarla Dalal

Ingredients (for 17 chikkis)

1 cup chopped jaggery

1.5 cup crushed and roasted peanuts

Process

In an aluminum kadai, heat jaggery for 4-5 minutes till it turns into foam and changes colour.

Switch off the flame and keep stirring.

Add peanuts and mix well.

Put it on a greased platform and mix it with a flat ladle.

Pat a portion of the mixture and roll it using a rolling pin.

Cut the mixture in a square shape using a knife.

(Edited by Yoshita Rao)