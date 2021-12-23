Search Hindi Gujarati Malayalam
Search Icon
Nav Arrow
Bulletin|Jobs
Bharat Electronic Limited -BEL

BEL Invites Applications For 84 Engineering Vacancies, Salary Upto Rs 50000/Month

Recruitment 2021: BEL has invited applications for various vacancies for project and trainee engineers. Check your edibility and how to apply here.

Advertisement
Ad Banner

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) is currently recruiting engineers for trainee engineer and project engineer vacancies. These vacancies are for the Hyderabad unit of BEL.

Things to know:

· Trainee engineers selected will be hired on a contractual basis for a period of one year, extendable to up to three years.
· Project engineers will be hired for a period of two years, extendable up to four years.
· Selected candidates will be paid a monthly salary of up to Rs 50,000, based on their qualifications and experience.
· For trainee engineer positions, the candidate must not be more than 25 years of age as on 31 December 2021.
· For project engineer positions, the candidate must not be more than 28 years of age as on 31 December 2021.
· There are a total of 84 vacancies. To access the entire list of vacancies, click here.
· The application fee for trainee engineers is Rs 200.
· The application fee for project engineers is Rs 500.
· Once paid, the fees will not be refunded.
· Only Indian nationals are eligible to apply.
· One candidate can submit an application form for only one position.
· The application process must be completed on or before 31 December 2021.

How to apply:

· Interested and eligible candidates should submit the application in the format mentioned in the advertisement here.
· Along with the application form, self-attested photocopies of the following documents (one set in following mentioned sequence) must be sent by Speed Post only:

a. Fully filled application form
b. Fee payment challan
c. Certificate/marksheet as age proof
d. All educational certificates
e. No Objection Certificate if the candidate is working in a government/quasi-governmental organisation
f. Work experience certificate
g. Two passport size coloured photographs

Note: All documents need to be sent to – Dy. General Manager (HR), Bharat Electronics Limited, I. E. Nacharam, Hyderabad- 500076, Telangana State.

Selection process:

· Candidates will be shortlisted in order of merit, based on their aggregate marks.
· Only those candidates who are shortlisted will be called for the interview.
· The names of candidates shortlisted for interviews will be available on the company’s website.
· Candidates who have been shortlisted for the interview will receive a call only by email.
· Interviews will be held via video conference and separate instructions will be provided in the interview call letter to the short-listed candidates.
· The results of the final selection will be made available on BEL website.

Advertisement
Ad Banner

For further details or any clarifications, please e-mail: hydhrgen@bel.co.in.

Do note: Please note that no other form of communication will be entertained, including telephone calls, conventional mail, fax etc.

Click here to access the official notification.

(Edited by Divya Sethu)

Advertisement

Employability Course
Sign in to get free benefits
  • Get positive stories daily on email
  • Join our community of positive ambassadors
  • Become a part of the positive movement