BEL Invites Applications For 84 Engineering Vacancies, Salary Upto Rs 50000/Month

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) is currently recruiting engineers for trainee engineer and project engineer vacancies. These vacancies are for the Hyderabad unit of BEL.

Things to know:

· Trainee engineers selected will be hired on a contractual basis for a period of one year, extendable to up to three years.

· Project engineers will be hired for a period of two years, extendable up to four years.

· Selected candidates will be paid a monthly salary of up to Rs 50,000, based on their qualifications and experience.

· For trainee engineer positions, the candidate must not be more than 25 years of age as on 31 December 2021.

· For project engineer positions, the candidate must not be more than 28 years of age as on 31 December 2021.

· There are a total of 84 vacancies. To access the entire list of vacancies, click here.

· The application fee for trainee engineers is Rs 200.

· The application fee for project engineers is Rs 500.

· Once paid, the fees will not be refunded.

· Only Indian nationals are eligible to apply.

· One candidate can submit an application form for only one position.

· The application process must be completed on or before 31 December 2021.

How to apply:

· Interested and eligible candidates should submit the application in the format mentioned in the advertisement here.

· Along with the application form, self-attested photocopies of the following documents (one set in following mentioned sequence) must be sent by Speed Post only:

a. Fully filled application form

b. Fee payment challan

c. Certificate/marksheet as age proof

d. All educational certificates

e. No Objection Certificate if the candidate is working in a government/quasi-governmental organisation

f. Work experience certificate

g. Two passport size coloured photographs

Note: All documents need to be sent to – Dy. General Manager (HR), Bharat Electronics Limited, I. E. Nacharam, Hyderabad- 500076, Telangana State.

Selection process:

· Candidates will be shortlisted in order of merit, based on their aggregate marks.

· Only those candidates who are shortlisted will be called for the interview.

· The names of candidates shortlisted for interviews will be available on the company’s website.

· Candidates who have been shortlisted for the interview will receive a call only by email.

· Interviews will be held via video conference and separate instructions will be provided in the interview call letter to the short-listed candidates.

· The results of the final selection will be made available on BEL website.

For further details or any clarifications, please e-mail: hydhrgen@bel.co.in.

Do note: Please note that no other form of communication will be entertained, including telephone calls, conventional mail, fax etc.

Click here to access the official notification.

