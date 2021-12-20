IOCL Recruitment 2021: Applications Open for Positions with Salary up to Rs 240000/Month

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) is recruiting for various positions and is offering a salary of up to Rs 2,40,000.

Things to know:

· The IOCL vacancies available are for experienced professionals for mid-level positions from the textile industry and experienced law officers.

· Based on their qualifications and experiences, candidates will be paid a salary of up to Rs 2,40,000.

· Only Indian nationals are eligible to apply for the vacancies.

· All degrees will have to be full-time regular courses from institutions, colleges, universities, or deemed universities recognised by either AICTE or UGC.

· For both the positions, the last date to send in the application form is 31 December 2021.

· To check on eligibility criteria for law officer’s vacancy click here.

· To check on eligibility criteria for textile industry vacancy click here.

· In case of multiple applications submitted by a candidate for the same position by a candidate, the latest application form shall be considered, and earlier ones shall be summarily rejected.

· Document once uploaded will not be allowed to be changed/edited.

· Application of a candidate shall be summarily rejected in case the same is not supported by work experience documents

How to apply:

· Applications for the current recruitment process should be submitted online only.

· At the time of submission of the application form a sum of Rs 1,500 must be paid.

· Candidates applying for the IOCL vacancies are required to upload all valid documents at the time of submission of the application form.

· The following documents need to be submitted online:

1. Scanned copy of recent colour passport size photograph, not older than 6 months.

2. Scanned copy of the signature.

3. Class 10 Pass Certificate – as proof of Date of Birth.

4. Documents in support of work experience.

5. Aadhar Card.

6. And other documents as indicated in the online portal.

Selection process:

For law officers:

· Selection process shall consist of Written Test, Group Discussion (GD), Group Task (GT) and Personal Interview (PI).

· However, eligibility of the shortlisted candidates shall be verified again before GD, GT and PI and only those candidates shall be allowed to appear in GD, GT and PI who are meeting the eligibility criteria by furnishing relevant and valid documents in the latest formats in original at the time of document verification.

For textile industry professionals:

· Selection process shall consist of three rounds of assessment – initial screening of eligibility criteria and work experiences and two rounds of interview.

· Eligibility of the candidates shall be verified before the first round of interview and only those candidates shall be considered for further screenings who meet the eligibility criteria and have uploaded relevant and valid documents in the latest formats on the online portal and can furnish the documents in original at the time of document verification.

In case of any query, candidates can write to us at recruit2021@indianoil.in

(Edited by Yoshita Rao)