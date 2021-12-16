Rohit Sharma’s Journey to ‘Hitman’ Is More Extraordinary Than You Thought

Popularly known as the ‘hitman’ of Indian cricket, Rohit Sharma is the newly appointed captain for the Indian cricket team in T20Is and ODIs.

This right-hand top-order batter hails from Nagpur, and was born on 30 April 1987 as the eldest son of Gurunath and Purnima Sharma. Rohit spent his childhood with his grandfather due to financial difficulties at home. His uncle Manohar Sharma was the first to take note of his interest in cricket and enrolled for coaching at the age of 11.

From then, there was no looking back for this prodigy. He soon grabbed a scholarship and changed schools. Rohit’s impressive Ranji Trophy record brought him to ODI cricket in 2007. His stupendous performances at IPL also helped him find a permanent place in the team.

Despite being badly injured a few times, the talented player returned to the team with extra energy.

Today, this 34-year-old is the owner of innumerable records, including three double centuries in ODI format. Team Mumbai Indians have won five titles under the captaincy of Rohit. His promotion from vice-captain to captain in the Indian cricket team is the result of sheer hard work and perseverance.

Watch the story of how a single decision taken for him during his childhood kickstarted this young champion’s career trajectory.