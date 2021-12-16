SBI Recruitment 2021: 1,226 Vacancies, Salary up to Rs 63,000/Month

State Bank of India (SBI) has announced a recruitment drive to fill 1,226 vacancies of Circle Based Officers (CBO). All applications need to be submitted online only.

Things to know:

· Only Indian nationals can apply for the vacancies.

· The registration process began on 9 December 2021 and will end on 29 December 2021.

· Candidates applying for the vacancies must be between 21 to 30 years of age as on 1 December 2021.

· The basic pay begins at Rs 36,000 and goes up to Rs 63,840 per month, depending on the position.

· The candidates applying for vacancies of a particular State, should be proficient (reading, writing and understanding) in the specified opted local language of that state.

· An application fee of Rs 750 must be paid at the time of submission of the form. There are exemptions, which can be accessed here.

· Candidates working in SBI in clerical/ supervisory cadre will not be eligible to apply.

· Candidates who have resigned from officer grade in SBI will not be eligible to apply.

· Not more than one application should be submitted by a candidate. In case of multiple applications, only the last valid (completed) application will be retained and the application fee / intimation charges paid for the other registrations will stand forfeited.

Educational qualification:

· Graduation (Bachelor’s Degree) in any discipline from a recognised university or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by the Central Government.

· Minimum two years experience (Post Essential Academic Qualification Experience) as on 1 December 2021 as an officer in any Scheduled Commercial Bank or any Regional Rural Bank as listed in Second Schedule of Reserve Bank of India.

· Candidates will have to appear for an online written test and once selected will be called upon for an interview.

· The online test is likely to be held in January 2022.

· The candidate will have to apply for the vacancy in one state only. A candidate applying against the vacancy of one state will not be eligible to apply against the vacancy of any other state.

Important dates:

Commencement of online registration of application – 9 December 2021

Closure of registration of application – 29 December 2021

Closure of editing application details – 29 December 2021

Last date for printing your application – 13 January 2022

Online fee payment – 9 December 2021 to 29 December 2021

How to apply:

· Candidates will be required to register themselves online through the bank’s website here.

· After registration candidates are required to pay the requisite application fee through online mode by using debit card/ credit card/ internet banking.

· In case of any problem in filling up the form, payment of fee/ intimation charges or receipt of admission/ call letter, queries may be made at telephone no. 022-22820427 (between 11 AM to 5 PM on working days) or lodge their query here.

· Candidates should mention ‘Recruitment of Circle Based Officers in State Bank of India – 2021’ in the subject of the email.

List of documents needed:

· Recent Photograph (jpg/jpeg)

· Signature (jpg/jpeg)

· ID Proof (PDF)

· Proof of Date of Birth (PDF)

· Job Profile (certified by existing/previous employers) (PDF)

· Brief Resume – detailing educational/ professional qualification, experience and assignments handled (PDF)

· Educational Certificates: Relevant Mark-Sheets/ Degree/ Certificate (PDF)

· Experience Certificate/ Appointment Letter /Job Offer Letter (PDF)

· Form-16/ Salary Slip (PDF)

Do note: If the face in the photograph or if the signature is unclear, the applicant’s candidature may be rejected.

Click here to access the application form.

(Edited by Yoshita Rao)