Indian Oil Invites 300 Apprenticeship Applications In South India: Details Here

Recruitment 2021: Indian Oil Corporation Limited has invited applications for apprenticeship for technical and non-technical roles across south India. Click here to check your eligibility and how to apply.

Indian Oil Corporation Limited is conducting recruitment drives for the positions of technical and non-technical apprentices. Vacancies are available in southern India including states of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Things to know:

  • Vacancies are available for technical roles of mechanical, electrical, telecommunication and instrumentation, as well as non-technical roles of accounts or finance, data entry operator, or domestic data entry operator.
  • Period of apprenticeship varies from 12 months to 15 months.
  • Age of candidates should be minimum 18 years and maximum 24 years as on 30 November 2021.
  • Apart from meeting the notified eligibility criteria, the selection will be on the basis of performance of candidates in terms of marks obtained by them in the written test.
  • The written test will be conducted with Objective Type Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ’s) consisting of four options.
  • Available exam centres for selected candidates will be Chennai, Kochi, Hyderabad, Vijayawada and Bengaluru.
  • The candidate must have an active email ID and mobile number which must be valid for at least one year as all communications will take place through email/SMS alerts.
  • Candidates should have a PAN card, Aadhar card, bank account and cheque book with their names printed.
  • For the Trade Apprentice role, the eligibility is matric with a regular full-time ITI fitter, electrician, electronic mechanic, instrument mechanic or machinist course.
  • For Technician Apprentice roles, a three year diploma in mechanical, electrical, instrumentation, civil, electrical and electronics, or electronics engineering is necessary.
  • For the Trade Apprentice Accountant role, a regular full time graduate in any discipline can apply.
  • For the Trade Apprentice Data Entry Operator (fresher) and Trade Apprentice Retail Sales Associate (fresher) roles, any non-graduate with a 12th pass qualification can apply.
  • For the Trade Apprentice Data Entry Operator (skilled) role, a 12th pass certificate or its equivalent with a skill certificate in Domestic Data Entry Operation are necessary.
  • For the Trade Apprentice-Retail Sales Associate (skilled) role, a minimum 12th pass and a skill certificate of Retail Trainee Associate for training of less than one year are required.
  • All degree certificates should be from a recognised institute or university and skill certificates from any authority recognised by the Central Government.
  • Trade apprentice candidates will also have to register at the Apprenticeship India portal.
  • Technician Apprentice candidates will have to register at the National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS) portal.
  • For more details, go through the official advertisement.

How to apply:

  • Fill up the online application available on the official website.
  • Scanned copies of necessary documents like proof of date of birth, prescribed educational qualifications etc. are to be uploaded.
  • For more information, read the official advertisement.

Important dates:

  • Date of opening of online application- 10 December 2021 from 10 am
  • Last date of submission of online application- 27 December 2021 till 5 pm
  • Date of written test- 9 January 2022
  • Date for document verification of provisionally qualified candidates- 17 January 2022
