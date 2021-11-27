BHEL Recruitment 2021: Engineer & Supervisor Vacancies, Salary Up To Rs 71,040/Month

Bharat Heavy Electric Limited (BHEL) is recruiting for the post of Engineer (FTA-Civil) and Supervisor (FTA-Civil).

Things to know:

Registrations opened on 24 November and will close on 7 December 2021.

The Western region branch is looking to recruit experienced Engineers and Supervisors in Civil discipline.

Selected candidates will be engaged on a fixed tenure appointment basis for a period of two years at any project site in India.

There are a total of 16 vacancies. Eight engineers and the rest for the supervisor position.

Experience in the power sector is preferable.

The upper age limit is 40 years as on 1 November 2021.

A consolidated monthly remuneration of Rs 71,040 for the engineers and Rs 39,670 for the supervisor position will be paid.

In addition, reimbursement for premium paid for Mediclaim Policy up to Rs 2 lakhs for self, spouse and dependent family members will also be provided.

Those applying for the position must pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs 200 at the time of form submission.

An interview will be conducted to select candidates.

Only Indian nationals can apply for the position.

All further communication will be made via email, so ensure that you mention the correct id while filling out the form.

Candidates invited for the personal interview will be reimbursed to and fro fare, limited to second class train fare, from the starting station or mailing address, whichever is nearer to the place of interview by the shortest route on production of proof of journey.

Important dates:

Commencement of online submission of application form: 24 November 2021

End date of online submission of application: 7 December 2021

Last date for receipt of filled-in and signed application forms at BHEL, Nagpur: 10 December 2021

Documents that you must have handy:

Class 10 certificate

Marksheet of all semesters/ proof of education qualification

Degree certificate of graduation

Salary Certificate together with ITR or Form-16 issued by present / past employers(s).

Joining-Relieving letter from previous company.

Click here to access the application form.

Please note: Hard copy of the application form is to be sent via speed post to the following address:

Sr. Deputy General Manager (HR) BHEL,

Power Sector Western Region, Shree Mohini Complex,

345 Kingsway, Nagpur – 440001.

Ensure that you super-scribe ‘Application for the Post of Engineer (FTA-Civil) or Supervisor (FTA-Civil)’ as the case may be on the envelope.

The official notification can be accessed here.

