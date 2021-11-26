Dad’s Advice & Counselling: The Story Behind Shreyas Iyer’s Stunning Test Debut

Shreyas Iyer, who appeared in the Kanpur Green Park Stadium as India’s no. 5 batter, won a century in his test debut — a long awaited moment for both him as well as his fans.

Cricket lovers had first taken note of this youngster at the 2014 U19 World Cup, where he displayed several stellar performances in Ranji Trophy and IPL. However, he was not chosen to be part of the T20 team.

Shreyas had earlier shared his frustration regarding this. “I felt I should go and ask the selectors what’s wrong with me. So, I went and asked, they said, ‘You’re an over aggressive player. At the highest level, if someone bowls a good bowl to you, you won’t be able to survive at that stage’. So, I thought, ‘let’s play the way they want you to, and try and see how it helps. So, I realised, if I stay longer, if I take some time… after that I become more consistent’,” he said in an interview with Cricbuzz.

However, no questions remain surrounding his talent after his latest performance.

Interestingly, when Shreyas was going through a rough patch during his U16 days, his father Santhosh took him to a sports psychologist.

“We did everything in our power to make sure he could fulfil his potential. So when one coach told me that your son has talent, but he has lost focus, I got a little worried. The psychologist told me that, like most other cricketers, Shreyas was simply going through a rough patch. And sure enough, he soon recovered his form and has never looked back,” Santosh told Cricbuzz.

Santhosh’s effort to understand what his son was going through proved successful when Shreyas’s mental health improved, and since then, there has been no looking back for this amazing talent.

Advertisement

“The psychologist told me that, like most other cricketers, Shreyas was simply going through a rough patch. And sure enough, he soon recovered his form and has never looked back,” the senior Iyer says.

Shreyas was given the coveted team cap by legendary player Sunil Gavaskar.

Accolades and compliments are now pouring in for the upcoming gem, as senior cricketers have taken to Twitter to congratulate Shreyas on his performance.

“Gentle reminder to those not following Indian cricket: Shreyas Iyer has a first class average of 50 plus from 50 plus games. He’s also from India’s batting nursery – Mumbai. Iyer is an all format player, don’t be surprised by his Test ton. He’s not merely an IPL star,” tweeted Mohammad Kaif.