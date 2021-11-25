HPCL Recruitment 2021: Apply for Apprentice Vacancies; Stipend of Rs 25,000/Month

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) is recruiting engineers for its new graduate apprentice training vacancies.
Things to know:
- Selected candidates will be engaged on a temporary basis.
- The candidates once selected will be posted at various locations across the country. They will be posted in the marketing division of HPCL.
- If selected, the graduate trainee apprentices will be engaged for a period of one year, and will also receive a monthly stipend of Rs 25,000.
- Those applying for the vacancies should be a minimum of 18 years of age and a maximum of 25 years as on 22 November 2021, which is the date of commencement of online applications.
- There are certain age relaxations being provided and the details of that can be accessed here, in the official notification.
- Those applying must have a minimum of 60 per cent aggregate marks in all semesters in their engineering degree.
- Only Indian nationals can apply for the vacancies.
- Candidates registered and approved on the National Apprenticeship Training scheme (NATS) by Board of Apprenticeship Training (BOAT) will be considered for the position.
- Candidates passed out prior to 1 January 2020 are not eligible for apprenticeship training.
- Candidates with one year or more of work experience should not apply for the vacancy.
- The final offer would be subject to clearing the medical test as per HPCL standards. Candidates are also required to submit all documents/certificates before the final offer is made.
Who can apply?
Candidates applying for the vacancies must have an engineering degree (BE or B Tech) in one of the following fields:
- Civil engineering
- Mechanical engineering
- Electrical engineering
- Electrical and electronics engineering
- Electronics and telecommunication engineering
- Instrumentation engineering
- Computer science engineering or information technology.
How to apply?
- Candidates applying for the vacancy must log in to the NATS portal.
- If you have a login id on NATS, use it, else you will have to create an account.
- Candidates will have to fill out their personal details like name, age, educational qualification before they can proceed further.
- Fill out the required details and ensure that you upload all the documents that are required and mandatory.
- Ensure you preview the form before you click on ‘submit’.
Important dates:
Commencement of online application form – 22 November 2021
Last date of filing out the application form – 6 December 2021
Date of interview – January 2022 (tentatively scheduled)
Please note: To submit your application form, log in here and fill out the form.
For any query you might have, you can reach out via email apprentices@hpcl.in or call on 022-23768082.