HPCL Recruitment 2021: Apply for Apprentice Vacancies; Stipend of Rs 25,000/Month

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) is recruiting engineers for its new graduate apprentice training vacancies.

Things to know:

Selected candidates will be engaged on a temporary basis.

The candidates once selected will be posted at various locations across the country. They will be posted in the marketing division of HPCL.

If selected, the graduate trainee apprentices will be engaged for a period of one year, and will also receive a monthly stipend of Rs 25,000.

Those applying for the vacancies should be a minimum of 18 years of age and a maximum of 25 years as on 22 November 2021, which is the date of commencement of online applications.

There are certain age relaxations being provided and the details of that can be accessed here, in the official notification.

Those applying must have a minimum of 60 per cent aggregate marks in all semesters in their engineering degree.

Only Indian nationals can apply for the vacancies.

Candidates registered and approved on the National Apprenticeship Training scheme (NATS) by Board of Apprenticeship Training (BOAT) will be considered for the position.

Candidates passed out prior to 1 January 2020 are not eligible for apprenticeship training.

Candidates with one year or more of work experience should not apply for the vacancy.

The final offer would be subject to clearing the medical test as per HPCL standards. Candidates are also required to submit all documents/certificates before the final offer is made.

Who can apply?

Candidates applying for the vacancies must have an engineering degree (BE or B Tech) in one of the following fields:

Civil engineering

Mechanical engineering

Electrical engineering

Electrical and electronics engineering

Electronics and telecommunication engineering

Instrumentation engineering

Computer science engineering or information technology.

How to apply?

Candidates applying for the vacancy must log in to the NATS portal.

If you have a login id on NATS, use it, else you will have to create an account.

Candidates will have to fill out their personal details like name, age, educational qualification before they can proceed further.

Fill out the required details and ensure that you upload all the documents that are required and mandatory.

Ensure you preview the form before you click on ‘submit’.

Important dates:

Commencement of online application form – 22 November 2021

Last date of filing out the application form – 6 December 2021

Date of interview – January 2022 (tentatively scheduled)

Please note: To submit your application form, log in here and fill out the form.

For any query you might have, you can reach out via email apprentices@hpcl.in or call on 022-23768082.