IITs Invite Applications For Free Online Courses on Machine Learning and Quantum Mechanics

Applications are invited for free online courses on Machine Learning and Quantum Mechanics at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur and Bombay, respectively.

IIT Kharagpur is offering a free 12-week online course on ‘Machine Learning For Soil and Crop Management’, which will be conducted by professor Somsubhra Chakraborty who is an Assistant Professor at the Department of Agricultural and Food Engineering. The course is intended for students of agricultural engineering, agriculture and environmental science.

IIT Bombay, on the other hand, has introduced a free 12-week online course in ‘Quantum Mechanics’ headed by P Ramadevi who is a professor at the Department of Physics. The course is open for BTech and MSc students in Physics.

The courses are conducted on the SWAYAM NPTEL platform, which was developed to promote e-learning.

Even though the courses are free, a proctored exam conducted by IITs at any of the designated exam centres with a fee of Rs 1,000 is to be attended in order to receive an e-certificate. No hardcopy of the certificate will be provided for both the courses.

Things to know about the Machine Learning course:

The course is open to undergraduate students who wish to understand and apply their knowledge of machine learning, deep learning, digital soil mapping, image processing and portable sensors for developing an integrated and advanced soil and crop management system.

Students of agricultural engineering, agriculture, and environmental science can attend the course.

An average assignment score of 10 out of 25, and an average exam score of 30 out of 75 are required to receive the e-certificate.

For more information and application, visit their official website.

Things to know about the Quantum Mechanics course:

The course is intended for students in BTech Engineering Physics, BTech Electrical Engineering, MSc Physics and MSc — 5 year integrated Chemistry.

The applicants should have done the sophomore course in quantum physics, along with courses where the Schrodinger equation, wave function and expectation values were taught.

An average assignment score of 10 out of 25, and an average exam score of 30 out of 75 are required to receive the e-certificate.

For more information and application, visit their official website.

