NTPC Announces 15 Vacancies For Engineers, Salaries Upto Rs 60000/Month

The National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) is accepting applications for 15 engineer vacancies at Tapovan Vishnugad Hydro Power Project in Uttarakhand. The posts are open for experienced engineering candidates and a salary of Rs 60,000 per month will be provided for selected ones.

Things to know:

Candidates will be posted on a fixed term basis for a period of four years, which may be extended by one to three years based on performance.

There are five vacancies for the position of mechanical engineering graduates and ten vacancies for civil engineering graduates.

Interested candidates should visit the career section of NTPC’s official website to apply. No other means of applications will be accepted.

In addition to salary, accommodation and medical facilities will be provided.

A registration fee of Rs 300 will be charged, which is non-refundable.

Before joining, candidates will have to go through a medical examination to ensure sound health.

Eligibility:

Candidates who have scored at least 60 per cent in a BE or BTech in engineering from a recognised university can apply.

Candidates are required to have one year of post qualification experience in construction, erection, or engineering of hydro power projects or stations.

Only Indian nationals are eligible to apply.

Applicants cannot be over 35 years of age.

For more details, go through the official advertisement.

Advertisement

Important dates:

Commencement of online registration – 16 November 2021

Last date of registration – 30 November 2021

For more details and registration, visit the career section of their official website.