OIL Recruitment 2021: Engineers Can Apply For Salary Up To Rs 145000/Month

Oil India Limited (OIL) has announced a recruitment drive to fill 146 vacancies. These vacancies are for engineers in the production and exploration areas in the districts of Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Sivasagar and Charaideo in Assam and Changlang district in Arunachal Pradesh.

Things to know:

If selected, candidates will be paid a salary of up to Rs 1,45,000.

The posts entail working in shifts and also involves a hazardous nature of jobs in remote or far-flung OIL installations in the production and exploration areas of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

The qualifications for each post varies and can be accessed here via the official notification.

Candidates applying for these positions must be a minimum of 18 years as on 9 December 2021. There is an age relaxation for certain categories, which can be accessed in the official notification.

The results will be announced on the official website alone

If you are eligible and wish to apply, do so on or before 9 December 2021.

Candidates are required to pay Rs 200 as application fee.

Once the application form is submitted no changes will be entertained.

Selection process:

Only those candidates who meet the eligibility requirement will be called for the Computer Based Test (CBT).

To qualify for the post, candidates must get a minimum of 40 per cent marks for Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe/Persons with Benchmark Disabilities and minimum 50 per cent marks for others.

The candidates will be tested on the English language and general knowledge. Some questions on OIL, reasoning, arithmetic/numerical and mental ability and relevant technical knowledge in the course curriculum, depending on the trade, should also be expected.

The CBT will consist of multiple choice questions.

There will be no negative marking in the CBT.

The CBT will be bilingual – English and Assamese.

How to Apply?

Click here to access the application form.

Candidates are required to fill out all the required information in the form.

All documents that need to be uploaded must be in PDF format and should not be more than 1 MB in size.

Candidates are also required to upload a passport size photograph in JPG or PNG format and should not exceed 200 MB in size.

Once you complete filling the form candidates will be allowed to preview the form before the final submission. Make sure all the details mentioned in the form are accurate.

Download and retain a copy of the application form for all future reference.

In case you need to reach out for any query, you can write to: helpdesk.oilindia@cbtexams.in.

Do note: All future announcements pertaining to the advertisement will be published on the OIL website (www.oil-india.com) and not on any other website/medium.

