Watch: Super Cop’s Heroic Rescue Of Unconscious Man Amid Chennai Floods Goes Viral

Inspector E Rajeshwari from TP Chatram area in Chennai is now a star in not only the Tamil Nadu Police Department, but also on social media.

She has been an active participant in the rescue operations being carried out during the Chennai floods this year. Her efforts were captured in an awe-inspiring video in which she can be seen carrying an unconscious man on her shoulders to an auto so he can be taken to the hospital.

The incident took place on Thursday, when Inspector Rajeshwari spotted a man lying unconscious on the cemetery ground.

She carried him to an auto through the waterlogged road and asked nearby people to save him at any cost.

“We were working on removing a big tree that had fallen when I received information about the man, who had fallen unconscious in the cemetery. I gave first aid after which I carried him. An auto came there, we sent him to hospital,” she told ANI.

However, the Hindu later reported that the man lost his life on Friday. He was identified as 28-year-old Udayakumar, who worked as an assistant at the cemetery.

Regardless, following this brave act, more stories of her professional achievements are coming out. Inspector Rajeshwari was part of the investigations that booked men who allegedly raped a hearing impaired Chennai girl in 2018. She has also cracked a case of child trafficking and sexual assault while raiding a shopkeeper for illegally selling ganja (weed) in Chennai, journalist Divya Chandrababu said.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin personally felicitated Inspector Rajeshwari on Friday via this message of appreciation.

“Ms. Rajeswari’s humanitarian action has added to the reputation of the Tamil Nadu Police. As the Chief Minister, who also heads the Police Department and as someone who visited the people continuously during the natural disasters to inquire into their needs, I extend my congratulations for your humanitarian act,” he said.

Politicians, celebrities and police officers alike are extending good wishes to the braveheart for her courage and responsible behaviour. “Police inspector Rajeshwari’s sense of duty to carry and run an unconscious man to save his life was awe-inspiring. Her courage and service are commendable. Hearty congratulations to the exemplary officer,” tweeted actor and politician Kamal Haasan.