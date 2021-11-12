Can Mushrooms Fund Your Education? Kashmiri Girl Does It By Earning Rs 70000/Month!

For women, financial independence is of utmost importance, and Neelofar Jaan knows this all too well. There was a time when the Pulwama resident could not even afford to pay her Rs 16,000 semester fees. But today, she makes around Rs 70,000 a month and takes care of the needs of her entire family.

Thanks to a lucrative crop we call mushroom, Neelofar has been able to lead a better and more financially stable life. It all began when the 22-year-old attended a one-week course on button mushroom cultivation conducted by a local agricultural centre.

Very soon, she was growing mushrooms at home and earning thousands per month. While her initial investment was Rs 15,000 a month, Neelofar, who is pursuing a masters degree in social work from Indira Gandhi National Open University, today earns a profit that’s good enough to cover her education expenses.

Watch this video to learn how the young girl is employing unique farming techniques to gain financial independence: