Watch: IAS Officer’s Hilarious ‘How To Fail UPSC’ Video Will Leave You Inspired

The internet is full of inspiring stories about cracking the much-coveted UPSC exams, which lakhs upon lakhs of students sit for every year. We at The Better India have our own repository of material on the subject, along with success stories, essential points, tales of grit, and more.

However, we, or even others well-versed with the world of civil service, don’t have tips on how one can fail the UPSC. As odd as it may sound, a recent viral video on Twitter, posted by IAS officer Awanish Sharan of the 2009 batch and Chhattisgarh cadre, has used a unique way to drive home the point of what not to do while preparing for the UPSC.

Earlier this year, another one of Sharan’s posts had gone viral, in which he discussed a popular photo that detailed how he scored less while in school and still managed to crack the UPSC with a rank of 77.

Now, he’s back with some more UPSC-related material, albeit with a unique twist. In a video that’s slightly reminiscent of Apple’s ‘Don’t Blink’ video, Sharan details what to do if you want to fail the UPSC, and the results are hilarious.

Take a look for yourself:

