IIT Bombay Invites Applications for Free Online Courses on Quantum Physics

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay is inviting applications for their free online course in Quantum Mechanics.
The 12-week course is headed by P Ramadevi who is a professor at Department of Physics in IIT Bombay. The course is conducted on the SWAYAM NPTEL platform which was developed to promote e-learning.
Even though the course is free, a proctored exam conducted by IIT at any of the designated exam centres with a fee of Rs 1,000 is to be attended in order to receive an e-certificate.
Things to know:
- The course is intended for students in: BTech Engineering Physics, BTech Electrical Engineering, MSc Physics and MSc — 5 year integrated Chemistry.
- The applicants should have done the sophomore course in quantum physics, along with courses where Schrodinger equation, wave function and expectation values are taught.
- Announcements of exam registration will be made on the official website.
- An average assignment score of 10 out of 25, and an average exam score of 30 out of 75 are required to receive the e-certificate.
- No hardcopy of the certificate will be provided.
Course Structure:
The course is set at a foundation level, which will aid in taking up advanced courses. The topics include:
- Introduction to Quantum Mechanics
- Bound States
- Linear Vector Space
- Classical v/s Quantum Mechanics
- Schrodinger and Heisenberg Pictures
- Harmonic Oscillator
- Stern-Gerlach Experiments
- Angular Momentum
- Clebsch-Gordan Coefficient
Important Dates:
- The course begins on 24 January 2022 and will conclude on 15 April 2022.
- The examination will be held on 24 April 2022.
For more information, visit their official website.https://onlinecourses.nptel.ac.in/noc22_ph06/preview