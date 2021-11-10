IIT Bombay Invites Applications for Free Online Courses on Quantum Physics

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay is inviting applications for their free online course in Quantum Mechanics.

The 12-week course is headed by P Ramadevi who is a professor at Department of Physics in IIT Bombay. The course is conducted on the SWAYAM NPTEL platform which was developed to promote e-learning.

Even though the course is free, a proctored exam conducted by IIT at any of the designated exam centres with a fee of Rs 1,000 is to be attended in order to receive an e-certificate.

Things to know:

The course is intended for students in: BTech Engineering Physics, BTech Electrical Engineering, MSc Physics and MSc — 5 year integrated Chemistry.

The applicants should have done the sophomore course in quantum physics, along with courses where Schrodinger equation, wave function and expectation values are taught.

Announcements of exam registration will be made on the official website.

An average assignment score of 10 out of 25, and an average exam score of 30 out of 75 are required to receive the e-certificate.

No hardcopy of the certificate will be provided.

Course Structure:

The course is set at a foundation level, which will aid in taking up advanced courses. The topics include:

Introduction to Quantum Mechanics

Bound States

Linear Vector Space

Classical v/s Quantum Mechanics

Schrodinger and Heisenberg Pictures

Harmonic Oscillator

Stern-Gerlach Experiments

Angular Momentum

Clebsch-Gordan Coefficient

Important Dates:

The course begins on 24 January 2022 and will conclude on 15 April 2022.

The examination will be held on 24 April 2022.

For more information, visit their official website.https://onlinecourses.nptel.ac.in/noc22_ph06/preview